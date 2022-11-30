Where to buy Adidas ADIZERO SL sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is introducing new training and running shoes in addition to the record-breaking Adizero franchise, dubbed the ADIZERO SL. After helping many runners achieve new heights and smashing seven World Records in the past two years with the Adizero shoes, the three-stripes label has proven their technological dominance.

Now, after proving its dominance in the sneaker world, the label is launching another running shoes in the line, dubbed the ADIZERO SL. The design will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on December 1, 2022.

More about the upcoming brand new Adidas ADIZERO SL launching as a part of the Adizero franchise

Upcoming brand new Adidas ADIZERO SL launching as a part of the Adizero franchise (Image via Adidas)

The latest ADIZERO SL silhouette is designed to help runners propel their training to the next level. The ADIZERO SL sneakers represents an elite-level running shoe with the democratization of winning at a much lower price point. The official site introduces the sneakers as:

"Adidas ADIZERO SL is a fast daily training shoe, packed with key ingredients and design markers from our world record-breaking Adizero franchise. The midsole consists of a full-length lightweight Lightstrike EVA chassis which provides a balance of stability, resilience & cushioning."

The running shoes features Lightstrike Pro foam in the midsoles. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of super soft engineered mesh, which is zoned in key areas. The padded tongue and heels provide extra comfort.

The Global Category Director Running Footwear at the brand, Simon Lockett, comments upon the launch of the ADIZERO SL,

“The launch of the ADIZERO SL represents our continued commitment to our running community as we offer them a great daily trainer. We’re excited to help runners go faster than ever before as they take advantage of a shoe that includes some of the industry-first technology that has helped the likes of Peres Jepchirchir and Tamirat Tola smash World Records.”

The ADIZERO SL sneakers are the perfect running shoes for smashing your personal records. The shoes feature Lightstrike Pro foam in the forefoot, which can also be found in Adios Pro series. The foam is inserted in the forefoot area to propel runners. The Lightstrike EVA midsoles, on the other hand, frame adds protection and cushioning to allow runners to focus on strides.

Reigining Olympic Champion and three-time World Record holder, Peres Jepchirchir tested the ADIZERO SL and gave her views regarding the shoes,

“During the winter months, in the lead up to big races in spring and championships in summer, that’s when you have to put in the hardest work in training. Having the right shoes on my feet allows me to maximize my training when it counts the most. Whenever I put on my ADIZERO SLs, I feel equipped to run fast.”

Lastly, the full rubber outsoles in the shoes provides improved traction on any surface in any condition. The upper of the shoes is made with atleast 50% recycled materials to represent Adidas' solutions to help end plastic waste.

The ADIZERO SL will be launching in two different colorways on December 1, 2022, in "Pulse Mint" and "Lucid Blue" colorway for women and men, respectively at a retail price of $120. The shoes will be launched both online and in-store.

