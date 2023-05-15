Where to buy Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4 "Better Scarlet/Cream White" sneakers: Release date, price, more details explored

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4 is the fourth signature shoe of NBA star Donovan Mitchell, who currently plays for the Utah Jazz. The shoe is designed for performance on the basketball court, with features that cater to Mitchell's explosive playing style. The D.O.N. stands for "Determination Over Negativity," which is Mitchell's personal mantra and a reflection of his resilience and positive attitude both on and off the court.

On May 15th, a new colorway of this trainer has launched dressed in Better Scarlet, Cream White, and Shadow Red. The pair is currently available to purchase at the official website of Adidas for $120.

Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4 "Better Scarlet/Cream White" sneakers available in men's sizes

The front part of the pointed heel is coloured in a dark burgundy, while the colour that was referred to as "Shadow Red" serves as an accent across the laces, the tongue, and the topographical TPU that lines the remainder of the upper. "Better Scarlett" has a titular upgrade across the LIGHTLOCK upper, with a similar orange gradient covers the Lightstrike cushioned underfoot. "Cream White" accents embrace the spider tongue marking and the forefoot's tread.

Adidas described the pair as,

"Determination over negativity. That's what D.O.N. stands for, and it's also the fuel behind the fire that is Donovan Mitchell's fast and fearless game. Built for players who move at top speed, Don's fourth signature adidas Basketball shoes are the lightest yet, with an ultralight Lightstrike midsole and supportive LIGHTLOCK upper that work together for a fast-yet-grounded feel. The traction pattern is driven by Mitchell's on-court movements, so every hard-charging cut and head fake has total support."

The shoe features Adidas' Bounce cushioning technology, which provides superior comfort and support during gameplay. The outsole of the D.O.N. Issue 4 is made with herringbone traction pattern, which offers excellent grip and stability on the court. The D.O.N. Issue 4 has a unique and eye-catching design, with a bold color scheme and a "spiderweb" graphic that represents Mitchell's nickname, "Spida."

The shoe is lightweight, which allows for faster movement and greater agility on the court. The upper part of the shoe is constructed out of a breathable mesh substance, which contributes to the feet being cool and comfortable even during strenuous games.The shoe is designed to be durable and long-lasting, making it a good investment for basketball players who need a shoe that can withstand the wear and tear of the game.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4 was released in November 2020 and is the fourth signature shoe of NBA star Donovan Mitchell, who currently plays for the Utah Jazz. The shoe was designed in collaboration with Mitchell and Adidas to cater to the needs of basketball players and reflect Mitchell's playing style and personal mantra, "Determination Over Negativity."

The D.O.N. Issue 4 follows the success of the previous three D.O.N. signature shoes, which have been popular among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4 has received positive reviews for its performance capabilities, comfort, and unique design. It has become a popular choice among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts, solidifying Mitchell's place in the sneaker industry and Adidas' reputation as a leader in the sports shoe market.

