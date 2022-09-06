Where to buy Adidas x Daily Paper x Ajax Pre-match collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with Ajax, the Manchester-based football club, and fashion retailer Daily Paper to release their 2022/23 season pre-match collection. The trio will debut a pre-match collection inspired by African print, with elements of East African beadwork and a Pan-African color palette of black, red, and green.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, the reigning Dutch champion made the jerseys available for pre-order on its official e-commerce platform. Ajax products can also be pre-ordered on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and Daily Paper.

More about the newly revealed Adidas x Daily Paper x Ajax Pre-match 6-piece collection

Newly revealed Adidas x Daily Paper x Ajax Pre-match 6-piece collection (Image via Ajax)

In recent years, the relationship between fashion and football has flourished, with some of the best European football present kits being designed by fashion retailers and worn outside of the 90 minutes on the field.

The Manchester-based football club is now collaborating with the Amsterdam-based fashion label Daily Paper and the three stripe sportswear giant on a new pre-match kit that celebrates Amsterdam's diverse and inclusive population.

According to an official press release issued by Ajax:

"With the kit, Ajax, adidas and Daily Paper celebrate multiculturalism in Amsterdam; a city hailed worldwide for its diverse population and inclusive personality."

Hoodie, Jersey, Warm-Up Top, and Training jacket from the Adidas x Daily Paper x Ajax collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The newly revealed pre-match collection features six apparel pieces including, a jersey, a long-sleeved shirt, a training jacket, a training pant, an anthem jacket, and a hoodie.

The pre-match collection pays tribute to many Ajax players, Daily Paper employees, and others who were born and raised in Amsterdam. The universal colour scheme of red, green, and black speaks to many multi-cultural sports fans and champions diversity and inclusion while uniting people.

The full collection includes:

Anthem Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $110. Jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $72. Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $143. Tracksuit Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $83. Tracksuit Bottoms, which can be availed at a retail price of $60. Warm-Up Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $121.

The crewneck jersey in Pan-African colors is the collection's most visible highlight. These colors represent the blood that unites people of color, the ancestors who have been forgotten, and fertility. White details around the iconic Ajax crest and the Daily Paper branding round out the kit design.

The collection items will be first seen in the UEFA Champions League game against the Glasgow Rangers, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The collection was accompanied by a second film, dubbed 'Amsterdam is where we shine.' The film stars a diverse cast, including fashion industry icon and Dutch native top model Imaan Hammam as the narrator. Mohammed Kudus, Kay-Lee de Sanders, Steven Bergwijn, Tarik Oulida, and other Amsterdam-based football club players appear in the campaign as well.

The collection will be available in November on the official e-commerce sites of Ajax, Daily Paper, and Adidas worldwide. However, it will be available for pre-order on the aforementioned sites beginning Monday, September 5, 2022.

The pre-match collection is the second instalment of the trio's collaboration. The three labels previously worked together to release the 2022/23 Ajax third kit on August 24, 2022. The kit is mostly gold and pays homage to Amsterdam's street football culture as well as the city's infamous street football courts.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal