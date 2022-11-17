Where to buy Adidas x Darryl Brown sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Designer Darryl Brown is continuing his partnership with the German sportswear giant Adidas by launching a new update to the Adidas Campus silhouette. The collection comes after a previous collaboration between the duo launching the Midwest Kids Forum Low 84 drop.

This time, the dynamic duo's offering Campus footwear is channeling the blue-collar history and energy of the city Darryl Brown was born in. The latest piece from the collection can be availed globally on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers from November 16, 2022.

The upcoming Adidas x Darryl Brown Campus 80 shoes are inspired by the Toledo and working-class design

Darryl Brown is known for his workwear designs and how he approached them in a modern way. Traditionally, Brown takes inspiration for his designs from his life as an engineer, and this has been one of the focal points of his recent designs.

Keeping up with the working-class backgrounds, Brown has applied the same for his latest Campus 90 silhouette. Speaking about the shoes and the collaboration, the press release says:

"For this release, Darryl chose to update the adidas Campus due to its ability to cross subcultural boundaries, with its basketball heritage and later adoption by different musical and skateboarding communities."

Focusing on the shoe's upper and makeover, the statement further continues:

"The shoe’s upper is executed in a jade green reminiscent of his father’s workwear uniform, blending suede and canvas materials, as well as a leather lining."

The sneakers' upper comes constructed out of suede and canvas material. The insides and the lining of the shoes are completely made out of leather. Moreover, the silhouette is covered in Active Green/Off White/Gum color scheme. While introducing the shoes, the official website states:

"Few trainers have made an impact like the Adidas Campus. A giant on the hardwood and a favourite among skaters and subcultures, the classic design is back in a special collaboration with designer Darryl Brown. He lends his eye for workwear to the design, infusing it with his background in blue-collar jobs."

The jade green hue upon the sneaker is reminiscent of his father's workwear uniform from when he worked at Chrysler. Other than the color of the shoe, the silhouette's fabrications blend a mix of canvas and suede. While the design features the customary Three Stripes branding upon the lateral side of the sneakers, the heel section of the shoe comes clad in an "Off White" colorway.

Features such as factory graphics on the insoles and sock liners patch are added over the sneakers. The shoe also features a small tag on the eyelets with "Darryl Brown" and "Toledo OH 43604" lettering, which is hidden on the underside. The design is rounded out with a dirty-brown tone of the rubber outsoles.

The sneakers come after the launch of the Midwest Kids x Adidas collection. The former brand is Brown's streetwear label. The silhouette was initially dropped for the NBA All-Star silhouette in February 2022, which took place in Brown's home state of Ohio.

To get more updates on Darryl Brown x Adidas Campus 80 Jade green shoes, one can sign up to Adidas' official site.

