Where to buy the Adidas x Palace Y-3 collection? Release date and more explored

UK-based skate-focused streetwear label Palace is collaborating with Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto for a new footwear, apparel, and accessories collection. Yohji Yamamoto's sub-label with Adidas, dubbed the Y-3, will team up with the streetwear label to release apparel, sneakers, and accessories such as caps.

The high-end collaboration comes after Palace's previous collaboration with the luxury fashion house Gucci. The collection will be launched on Adidas' official e-commerce site CONFIRMED, Palace Skateboards, and select retailers on November 11, 2022.

The upcoming Adidas x Palace x Y-3 Fall Winter 2022 collection will be launched in Europe, UK and the US

Upcoming Adidas x Palace Y-3 Fall Winter 2022 collection featuring apparel, sneakers, and accessories line (Image via Palace Skateboards)

The year 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the storied label Y-3 by German sportswear giant, and Yohji Yamamoto. The partnership is also being celebrated by Palace and the special range will see the merger of the British imprint's unique outlook and archival pieces from Y-3.

The Y-3 x Palace collaboration was announced through a short film campaign starring Lucas Puig and Zinedine Zidane. The campaign video captures the rebellious spirit of Y-3 and Palace's humor.

It further showcases what happens when soccer and skateboarding come together. Adidas introduces the partnership by saying:

"Celebrating “20 Years: Recoded”, adidas and Yohji Yamamoto collaborate with Palace, reinterpreting Y-3’s archive in subversive fashion. Reinterpreting archival pieces from throughout Y-3’s history, Palace puts their spin on a legacy of iconic designs."

The duo will be celebrating 20th birthday of Y-3 by interpreting archival pieces from the brand. Apparel choices such as reversible jackets, football jerseys, hoodies, shirts, tees, tracksuits, tailored blazers, coach jackets, and more, have been added to the collection. The pieces features a co-branded logo and a design motif for the streetwear label.

The color palette for the entire collection has been kept simple with the use of neutral shades. Accessories include pieces such as bags, beanies, hats, and footballs.

Lastly, the footwear collection is the most prominent part as it reintroduces the iconic Yuuto model in three colorways, i.e., Black, Cream, and Green options. The footwear options are marked with co-branded detailing as the tongue tabs feature the co-branded logo.

The upper of the sneakers are constructed out of textile material and rubberized locks. These locks work alongside a concealed internal lacing system. At the bottom, the designs feature elevated AdiPrene sole units.

The Yuuto sneaker debuted 18 years ago and caught the attention of sneakerheads due to its geometrical and future-forward design. The first silhouette is a neon Triple Green look. The second design is an all-Black colorway with bright red accents of branding.

Lastly, and most prominently, the cream pair will arrive clad in painted Botan, Yohji Yamamoto's signature flower. All three shoes will arrive with Eva foam midsoles, which ensures the comfort of the wearers while keeping the silhouette extemely lightweight.

One can avail the entire Palace x Adidas Y-3 collaborative collection on the official e-commerce site, select physical stores of Palace, the website CONFIRMED, and select retailers on November 11, 2022.

The collection will be launched at 11 am GMT in the United Kingdom, 12 pm CET in Europe, and 11 am EST in the United States.

