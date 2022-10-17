Where to buy Adidas Yeezy 500 High "Taupe Black"? Price, release date, and more explored 

Kanye West, popularly known as Ye, has collaborated with German sportswear giant Adidas to release a brand new version of its iconic Yeezy 500 High silhouette. The Yeezy 500 High's latest makeover is named the "Taupe Black" colorway.

The Yeezy 500 High is one of the most under-appreciated silhouettes but has still managed to sell out in every colorway since its debut in 2019. The Yeezy 500 High "Taupe Black" was released on the official e-commerce app of Adidas, CONFIRMED, and select retailers on October 17, 2022, at 3 PM GMT.

More about the newly released Adidas Yeezy 500 High "Taupe Black" colorway amid the Kanye West - Adidas drama

Newly released Yeezy 500 High "Taupe Black" colorway amid the Kanye West - Adidas drama (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kanye West and Adidas are currently caught up in a controversy, as Kanye has often accused Adidas of copying his work, which has put the German sportswear giant into revieweing their contract entirely. The end of their partnership might be near. However, it hasn't stopped the two dynamites of sneaker industry from releasing new silhouettes, makeovers, and announcing restocks.

In 2022, the Yeezy label launched many silhouettes and restocked many models such as 350 V2 and Foam runners, although the Yeezy 500 High has remained quiet. The label released the last 500 High makeover in Mist Stone in September 2021 and hasn't released any other pair since then.

The silhouette also released a low-top counterpart in 2022's first half of the year. The label will now be releasing a Taupe Black makeover before Fall Winter 2022, in a brown-based color palette. An early look of the pair was first revealed in June 2022.

The upper of the sneakers is constructed out of a mix of suede and neoprene materials, which combine with leather overlays. The official site has given a detailed description of the shoe:

"The YEEZY 500 HIGH Slate features a molded upper composed of cow suede, premium leather and elastane, with a padded collar for supreme fit and comfort. A rubber wrap along the midsole of the foot provides support and abrasion resistance with reflective piping details around the lace eyelets that add visibility in low-light conditions."

The boot-like silhouette features multiple shades of earthy brown throughout the upper. The neoprene panels are bulbous and are clad in a lighter tan hue and featured on mid-foot panels and a heightened portion of the heels. Another material is added over the sneakers with light tan suede overlays affixed over mudguards, toe boxes, and tongues.

The light tan hue gives the shoe a dirt-inspired tone, while a dark brown chocolate hue is added over thick nylon laces and tongue. Stark black accents are added over the silhouette's piping and the adiPrene+ cushioned sole pieces.

Upon looking closely, the south of the shoe will reveal the sole that is shaped traditionally to give a trail-ready aesthetic and the Charcoal Grey mudguards finish off the look. The darkened neutral color scheme perfectly lends a layered aesthetic, which skews towards an outdoor hiking look with the base of rocky tones.

After the intial September 19 release was delayed, the Taupe Black colorway of the Yeezy 500 High was released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED app, Yeezy Supply, and select Yeezy retailers at a retail price of $220.

