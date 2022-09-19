Where to buy Adidas Yeezy Slide Granite? Price and more explored

Kanye West and Adidas may be having difficulty maintaining their partnership currently, however, they have continued their business as usual with a plethora of new colorways, silhouettes, and restocks. The label is now offering a new makeover over the 2019-launched famed Yeezy Slides.

Kanye West certainly has not kept his termination of Adidas' partnership a secret and has participated in several interviews. Now, the controversial Yeezy Slides, which were said to be copied by the Three Stripes label for Adilette 22 design, have been revealed in a brand new colorway by the sneaker leaker page, @solesbyzay_backup's Instagram account.

A release date for the Yeezy Slide in Granite makeover hasn't been officially announced by the label yet, however, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, select stores, and stockists, later this year in 2022 at a retail price of $70.

More about the newly unveiled Adidas Yeezy Slide Granite amidst the Adidas-Kanye West drama

Newly unveiled Adidas Yeezy Slide Granite amidst the Adidas-Kanye West drama (Image via @@solesbyzay_backup / Instagram)

The 2019-launched Yeezy Slide has enjoyed the spotlight since its debut and has sold out with every release of stock. Many have waited months to get a pair of Slides designed via Kanye West.

Kanye West wants to change the sneaker industry and the Yeezy slide definitely took him closer to creating a revolution. Slides have enlarged the scale of hype footwear into a sustained commercial success. Continuing to capitalize on Yeezy Slides' success, the dynamic duo is releasing a new Granite colorway of the slip-on silhouette.

adidas Yeezy Slide “Granite”

・Release date：2022

・Color：-

・Style code：ID4132

Arriving in a monochromatic single-tone presentation similar to its Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy 500 Granite counterparts, the Yeezy slide Granite iteration continues the trend. The pair comes clad in a dark gray hue, reminiscent of the slide's Onyx predecessor, but with a slightly lighter tone.

The pair features an EVA foam-injected midsole for lightweight durability. The distinctly jagged outsole further features a strategic groove pattern, which provides superb traction and comfort. The soft top layer on the footbed of the slip-on silhouette immediately provides a comfortable and snug feel.

Minimal branding was added with the feature of a Three Stripes logo over the footbed in the tonal presentation.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide Granite hasn't received an official release date from the involved labels yet, however, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released in 2022 as a fall offering on the official e-commerce site of the Three Stripes label and select stores.

Additionally, the pair will also be released at the Yeezy Supply and select stockists at a retail price of $70.

In other news, the Three Stripe label will also be releasing the Yeezy Slide in THE OG Resin colorway. The Resin colorway debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first three colorways to be debuted via the label. A comeback for the slide's makeover is expected to drop via the official e-commerce site of the Three Stripes label on October 7, 2022, in men’s, pre-school, and infants and toddler sizes.

The adult size will be released at a retail price of $70, and the pre-school, infants and toddler sizes will launch at a retail price of $45 and $35, respectively.

