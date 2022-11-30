Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mid “Floral Garden” shoes? Everything we know so far 

When it comes to hoops-inspired footwear, Jordan Brand is among the best-known names in the industry. The company's Air Jordan 1 silhouette originally debuted as a basketball shoe but has since become a streetwear staple. The shoe company recently debuted a brand-new "Flower Garden" colorway of AJ 1, which is set to release next year.

The upcoming “Flower Garden” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette is the part of shoe label’s 2023 sneaker release roster. Even though the release dates aren't set in stone yet, these beautifully made sneaker designs will only be available in women's sizes.

Jordan fans can buy these floral shoes online and in select retail stores.

The "Floral Garden" colorway of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid, is named after a poem by Robert Herrick

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Flower Garden shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan Brand is using introspective themes to direct the design of upcoming drops as it readies to debut its spring collection. Air Jordan 1 Mid "Flower Garden" takes its name and primary inspiration from a poem by Robert Herrick called "To the Virgins, to Make Much of Time," which gained widespread attention after being quoted by Robin Williams in "Dead Poets Society."

The shoe label's official website describes the origins and legacy of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further reads as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Take a closer look at the hanging tag offered with the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Pastel flowers span the entire design, casting sail tones on its tumbled leather toppings, while ethereally light pistachio wraps the foundation layer of silky leather. A striking violet color covers the collar and heel areas.

Similar sail elements are used to make the tongue flaps. These tongue flaps are adorned with vivid purple lace sets. The sock liners and insoles are also made of lace-like purple materials. These insoles feature the iconic Jumpman logo. The purple hits are complemented by contrasting reds that appear sparingly on the tongue lining and logos.

A subdued rose gold swoosh runs down both sides of the silhouette before a vibrant array of floral images cover the ankle's concealed foundation layer and tread, which is highlighted by a semi-translucent outer sole unit.

Keep an eye out for the next Air Jordan 1 Mid "Flower Garden" colorway, which will be released the following year. Interested buyers can register on the shoe brand's official website to receive additional release dates as well as pricing information for the upcoming shoes.

