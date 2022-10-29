Where to buy And Wander x Adidas Terrex collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant Adidas' sub-label, Adidas terrex, is collaborating with the Japanese outdoor label And Wander for a new apparel and footwear collection. The collection is for those preparing for the winter season, which is right around the corner. The entire collection is aimed at encouraging outdoor adventures.

The two labels have combined their shared vision and offer creative outdoor apparel by blurring the boundaries between wild exploration and city wandering. The collaborative footwear and apparel collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED app, and select retailers, starting November 1, 2022 at a price of $250.

The upcoming And Wander x Adidas Terrex footwear collection encourages everyone to step out and explore

Upcoming And Wander x Adidas Terrex footwear and apparel collection, encouraging everyone to step out and explore (Image via Adidas)

In an ever-changing world, one thing that makes humans sane is their connection with nature and the outdoors. The collaborative collection between Adidas Terrex and fashion-forward Japanese label And Wander is also inspired by this desire to experience nature.

The Adidas Terrex label has typically served its loyalists with outdoor-themed apparel and footwear choices. On the other hand, Tokyo designers Mihoko Mori and Keita Ikeuchi started the And Wander label in 2011 to offer stylish outdoor offerings. The dynamic duo, therefore, combines high fashion with functionality.

In an official press release, the co-founder of the Japanese label And Wander, Mihoko Mori, commented on the collaboration,

"Inspiration for the collection came from a short film produced in the 1970’s, which revolves around the theme of the relationship between humans and nature, the collections concept and feeling evolved from there.”

Keita Ikeuchi also commented,

"It has been refreshing to work with a brand that does things so differently but with an equal amount of care. We share the same amount of passion for nature and the outdoors as adidas TERREX so the collaboration has felt like an extension of what we do at and wander.”

Keita further presents her views on this "natural" collaboration,

“Not only do adidas TERREX possess the most innovative ideas and technology, but the people are so knowledgeable in their particular fields, they’ve accumulated an insurmountable amount of know-how as an organization and we wanted to combine this with our own experience and love for the outdoors.”

On the other hand, Birgit Freundorfer, Senior Design Director at Adidas Terrex, offered his vision and thoughts about the collaborative project.

"Since day one, we’ve been designing functional, forward-thinking outdoor product that helps people get out into the elements. It's a vision shared by Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori at and wander, who continue to establish themselves as one of the leading outdoor labels in the world."

He further tells his brand loyalists what they could expect from the collaboration,

"Functionality is always at the brand’s core but their creative vision to deliver reimagined garments for an easy hike is why we wanted to collaborate with them. This is a collection that fits in everywhere, from streets to trails."

The dynamic duo has designed the lightweight Terrex Free Hiker 2 silhouette for footwear choices. The model has been given a striking visual update and a developed performance technology. The silhouette will offer unbeatable tread, which will exhibit its grip on any surface.

In the sole unit, iconic BOOST technology has been added in the midsole for a greater energy return. The upper of the silhouette is constructed out of breathable mesh material, which gives it a sock-like fit. The collaborative design was made through Adidas' initiative Parley Ocean Plastic to add a sustainable choice.

The shoes will be available in two colorways, i.e., 'Off White / Matte Silver / Linen Green' and 'Core Black / Matte Silver / Pulse Olive.' The shoes can be availed at a retail price of $250 starting November 1, 2022, via Adidas and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes