Where to buy APL x McLaren “HySpeed” footwear pack? Price and more details explored 

Athletic Propulsion Labs, better known as APL, and McLaren recently stepped into an exclusive partnership to launch a premium athletic footwear pack. Dubbed "HySpeed," the luxury sneaker design has been dropped in five enticing colorways.

The Athletic Propulsion Labs x McLaren HySpeed footwear pack is available on the official APL e-commerce store, alongside its offline flagship outlets at The Grove in LA and other partnering sellers. These opulent footwear designs are priced at a whopping $450 for each pair.

The shoes are offered in sizes ranging from US3.5 to US14 for men, and US5 to US15.5 for women. Interested buyers can pick their fav color options before they sell out.

APL x McLaren HySpeed sneaker collection offers five exciting colorways

Take a closer at the five colorways offered under the latest collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The APL and McLaren crews have worked together on endless design concepts, multiple methods of construction, in-depth quality checks, and rounds of prototypes over a two-year period to produce the most distinctive performance sneaker, the industry has ever witnessed.

The APL McLaren HySpeed fuses all-purpose activities with elegance for the limited-edition collaboration. For the uninitiated, it also marks McLaren's first venture into the sneaker industry.

The luxe collab’s description on the APL’s official website reads:

“With the desire to advance propulsion at the heart of each iconic company, APL and McLaren have joined forces to create a new silhouette rooted in technology and innovation. The HySpeed™ is an all-purpose trainer, combining the pursuit of performance with world class quality and luxurious materials. The design aesthetics and parallels between the two brands is highlighted in the key sculptural performance architecture of the HySpeed™.”

Five head-turning colorways are offered under the collaborative sneaker lineup are - “White/Orange,” “Orange,” “Black/White/Ombre,” “Rose Dust/Creme,” and “Energy/Metallic Silver.”

The sneakers have an upper built around a newly developed TechLoom by Athletic Propulsion Labs. Specific regions of bolstered super yarn in the non-stretch TechLoom base boost mechanical strength in high-stress places. A soft touch inside the liner and an ultra-light TPU toe protector work together to increase longevity and protect your feet.

For intense workouts, the external molded counter and the microfiber heel, which has extended wings that link to the eyerow directly, help keep your heels in place. The luxurious and snug perforated, thin layer microfibre tongue flap is modeled after the opulent accents seen in McLaren's line of supercars.

Three bulging cushions inside the shoe make up a sophisticated fitment technique inspired by the McLaren Senna racing car seats. These cushions offer a comfortable and stable ride in any condition. A pull button with moulded ridges for easy entry is created as the heel lining stretches past the back of the neckline.The APL's outstanding Soufflé Sockliner, first seen in the 2021 release of the APL Streamline running shoe, is located underneath.

Lastly, the shoe aesthetics are finished off with branding on tongue flaps, insoles, heels, and on the outer sole units.

Speaking about the partnership, Acting McLaren Automotive Design Director Goran Ozbolt said:

“APL has developed new technologies specifically for this shoe – inspired by our ground-breaking work using lightweight materials, which also maximises the wearer’s comfort and experience. Like stepping into a McLaren, it is all about optimising performance, agility and speed.”

The latest APL McLaren HySpeed shoe, which is currently being sold for $450 USD for both men and women, can be bought through participating stores, the APL website, or the brand's flagship location in The Grove in Los Angeles.

