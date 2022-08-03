Where to buy Tokyo Design Studio x New Balance FuelCell RC Elite v2 Steel Blue shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Boston-bred sportswear label New Balance has joined forces with Tokyo Design Studio to give a fresh makeover to its highly coveted FuelCell RC Elite v2 silhouette. The latest take, dubbed “Steel Blue,” will feature blue and light gray elements all across the shoe design.

The newly fashioned FuelCell RC Elite v2 “Steel Blue” colorway, is all set to hit the sneaker market on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10 am (US/Eastern). With the retail price tag of $220 per pair, these shoes will be sold by NB’s official shopping site. As per the label’s website, you can only purchase one pair per order.

Tokyo Design Studio x New Balance FuelCell RC Elite v2 shoes offered in blue and gray overlays

A detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its establishment in 2010, Tokyo Design Studio has expanded from a modest Amsterdam store to become a well-known global brand. Tokyo Design Studio bowls, mugs, and plates are easily recognizable for their esthetic and excellent quality. They are inspired by intricate Japanese art and porcelain.

Previously, in 2022, the emerging design studio introduced “Red/Gray” and “Green/Burgundy” colorways of FuelCell RC Elite v2 shoes together with Stone Island and New Balance. The fresh iteration will now arrive in a “Steel Blue” makeup with synthetic uppers and meshed overlays.

The collaborative sneaker’s description on the NB’s official website reads,

“When you’re ready to blaze a new trail, grab the gear that gets the job done. Our lightweight and aggressive TDS FuelCell RC Elite running shoe for men pushes the boundaries of performance running and style, taking inspiration from the classic 574 and progressive RC Elite. Designed with premium streamlined synthetic overlays, engineered mesh, a carbon fiber plate and a FuelCell midsole for a propulsive feel, this sleek shoe will help you deliver exceptional performance.”

As already mentioned, the gray and sheeny blue tones of the uppers are combined with off-white details. Engineered tonal meshes are used to make the top of these footwear pieces. The underlaying blue meshes are accentuated with gray suede cutouts on the uppers.

According to the shoe’s description, the unique Steel Blue colorway is given by the collab’s previous partner Stone Island. The meshed toe areas are covered under gray suedes. Similar suede elements are also utilized for the eyelet as well as heel areas. These asymmetrical suede cutouts are embellished with N-logos towards the eyelets.

The gray eyelets are coupled with off-white lace loops. The two parts together encircle akin to off-white tongue flaps. Tongues are embellished with “Tokyo Design Studio” and “New Balance” letterings, and perforations are added for improved breathability.

What’s more, the eponymous blue tint primarily covers the lateral sides of the pair, which sports the NB logo and New Balance lettering on each side. Branded prints are also prominent on the insoles made using light beige tones.

The pair is incorporated with the FuelCell propulsive midsoles. These sole units are achieved with crisp white elements. According to NB,

“FuelCell foam delivers a propulsive feel to help drive you forward.”

Lastly, the medial sides and outer sole units, stamped with authentic FuelCell prints, complete the esthetics of these footwear designs.

Mark your calendars for the soon-to-be approaching New Balance FuelCell RC Elite v2 “Steel Blue” rendition, which will drop on August 6, 2022. Interested buyers can cop these from NB’s e-commerce stores for a payment of $220 for each pair.

