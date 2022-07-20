Sneaker releases July Week 4 (July 22 - July 31) 

The sneaker market has benefited greatly from the month of July and sneakerheads will undoubtedly miss it. Multiple much-anticipated and long-delayed sneakers have been released this month. Now that we are approaching the final week of July 2022, we will continue to see some incredible footwear launches, the majority of which will come from Nike. Even the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Elephant" will be available next week.

Along with Nike, PUMA is also prepared to awe the sneaker world with its joint footwear releases with Dua Lipa and LaMelo Ball. Reebok is also waiting in line with their brand-new Question Mid shoe. Here is a list of the upcoming sneakers in case you want to make sure you don't miss any of these launches.

The upcoming sneaker releases of July week 4 you can look out for

1) Reebok Question Mid “#6”

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reebok will kick off the July week 4 sneaker release with its upcoming Question Mid “#6” footwear edition. Slated for July 22, 2022, these chunky soled shoes will be priced at $160. The sneakers will be available for purchase on Reebok's official shopping site. The all-white shoes are highlighted with touches of brilliant red, which is utilized for branding details on the sides and heel tabs.

2) Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess”

James Whitner’s American fashion boutique Social Status has teamed up with Nike for their collaborative take on the shoe label’s popular Air Max Penny 1 shoes. Their sneaker edition, named “Recess,” will offer two colorways. Both Black and White hues of their Recess pack will arrive on July 22, 2022. These contemporary designs can be purchased for $190 each, from the e-commerce websites of both brands.

3) Nike SB Dunk Low Phillies

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Paying homage to the world-famous baseball team Philadelphia Phillies, the American sportswear juggernaut also created a beautiful blue and maroon SB Dunk Low shoe. The shoes, dressed in the team’s color scheme, can be availed from July 26, 2022 onwards. These skateboarding low-top kicks will be launched for $115 each. Here, blue nubucks and suedes cover most of the uppers, which are accentuated with rich maroon swooshes on the sides.

4) Nike SB Dunk High New York Mets

Inspired by the color palette of the widely-loved baseball team, Nike’s SB Dunk High “New York Mets” rendition is finally ready for its launch on July 26, 2022. The skateboarding high-tops will be offered for $125, and will be delivered by Nike and its authorized sellers. Wrapped in gray suede all over, the pair are embellished with the team’s blue and orange toned Nike swoosh which is embroidered on the lateral sides.

5) Nike KD15 Community

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kevin Durant’s collaborative sneaker KD15 “Community” colorway is also making its debut in week 4 of July 2022. Scheduled for July 27, these limited edition shoes will be dropped with a price tag of $160. Purchase these pairs from Nike’s online and affiliated stores.

6) Nike LeBron 3 Barbershop

The LA Lakers protagonist and Nike's long-standing partner will release another fresh take on their third sneaker design. This footwear edition of the Nike LeBron 3 shoes is titled “Barbershop,” which will be put on the market on July 27, 2022. Priced at $185, these bold black shoes are adorned with blue and red straps placed on them. The shoes will be available on Nike's online stores and other authorized marketplaces.

7) Nike Dunk Low Washed Teal and Bleached Coral

Take a closer look at the Nike Dunk Low shoe (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk Low shoe will now embrace the snakeskin textures on the uppers. Dubbed “Washed Teal and Bleach Coral,” the upcoming sneakers are ready to rock the sneaker world on July 27, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Marked at $120 for each pair, these leathery low-tops will be easily accessible online from Nike's e-commerce stores and other chosen retailers.

8) Nike WMNS Air Force 1 Mid “Every 1”

To add one more Air Force 1 Mid shoe as part of the silhouette’s 40th anniversary, Nike will launch a classic “Every 1” colorway. These black and white leather shoes will be delivered by Nike’s SNKRS app, and other authorized retailers. Set to be sold for $110 each, these shoes will be made public on July 27, 2022.

9) Dua Lipa x PUMA Flutur 2

Take a closer look at the Dua Lipa collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German shoe manufacturer PUMA has joined hands with Levitating singer Dua Lipa to create an old-school rave-era influenced sneaker collection. The second part of their “Flutur 2” collection can be availed from July 28 onwards. The price range for their “Flutur 2” collection will vary from $50 to $150. Interested buyers can easily purchase these sneakers from PUMA’s online store as well as from the flagship PUMA NYC store.

10) Air Jordan 37 Beyond Borders

Air Jordans is all set to welcome a brand new thirty-seventh silhouette to its extensive collection. The first Air Jordan 37, dubbed “Beyond Borders,” will hit the footwear market on July 28, 2022. The list price for these units is fixed for $185 each. Fetch these pairs from Nike's online stores and a few other retail marketplaces.

11) Nike Dunk Low Graffiti

Take a closer look at the Dunk Low Graffiti shoes (Image via Nike)

The “Graffiti” edition of the most popular Nike Dunk Low silhouette will be launched on July 28, 2022. Inspired by the graffiti motifs of the 1990s, these $110 shoes will be delivered by Nike’s shopping website as well as other affiliated retail outlets. The insoles of the shoes are beautifully decorated with bold graffiti texts of “Nike” and “Swoosh.”

12) PUMA MB.01 Be You

The LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 will dress up in a new vibrant outfit with its “Be You” colorway. This brilliantly executed mishmash of vivid patterns and designs will be available on July 29, 2022. Each adult pair of these shoes will cost you $125, while the grade-school and pre-school sizes are marked at $95 and $80, respectively. They can be availed from PUMA’s e-commerce store.

13) Air Jordan 3 Desert Elephant

Take a closer look at the Jordan Desert Elephant shoes (Image via Twitter/@Snearkerlogue)

Jordan Brand will be adding a new Air Jordan 3 shoe to its catalog. The “Desert Elephant” colorway, which was teased earlier this year, will finally witness a wide release on July 30, 2022. With a determined price tag of $200, these AJ3 will be available for purchase on Nike’s SNKRS app, along with other Nike retailers.

