Where to buy Asos x Adidas Originals ft. Maude Apatow collection? Price and more explored

Asos and Adidas Originals are continuing their collaborative streak with Euphoria's Lexi, Maude Apatow. Their latest collaboration is dubbed the La Dolce Vita Resort collection.

Maude Apatow will be fronting the campaign, which showcases the actress on vacation in Europe. The collection offers a 22-piece clothing, footwear, and accessories line, all nautical-inspired. The collection can be availed exclusively on the official e-commerce site of Asos.

More about the nautical-inspired Asos x Adidas Originals Resort 2022 collection

Nautical-inspired Asos x Adidas Originals Resort 2022 collection, featuring Euphoria actress Maude Apatow (Image via Asos)

The recently launched Asos x Adidas Originals' resort collection will offer multiple apparel pieces, including polo shirts, halter tops, cropped t-shirts, shorts, leggings, short skirts, and sweaters. The collection will be clad in bold, whimsical, vibrant colors of red, earl grey, and navy blue contrasting with white. The Asos site introduces us to the collection,

"Scroll the adidas Originals at ASOS edit to get your 3-Stripes fix, with everything from adidas Performance leggings and vests to adidas Originals tracksuits, joggers, T-shirts and sweatshirts for that classic streetwear style."

The apparel collection includes-

Resort t-shirt in white and blue, which can be availed for $51. Resort polo bodycon dress in navy, which can be availed for $100. Resort halter crop top in off-white with red binding detail, which can be availed for $45. Resort sweatshirt in white, which can be availed for $100. Resort wide-leg trousers in off-white with red binding detail, which can be availed for $87. Resort sweatshirt in grey, which can be availed for $100 Resort long sleeve striped top in navy, which can be availed for $79. Resort legging shorts in navy, which can be availed for $45. Resort cropped t-shirt in navy with white binding detail, which can be availed for $48. Resort legging shorts in off-white with red binding detail, which can be availed for $48. Resort cropped polo t-shirt in off-white with red binding detail, which can be availed for $56. Resort cropped polo t-shirt in navy, which can be availed for $56. Resort legging in navy, which can be availed for $51. Resort mini skirt in navy with white, which can be availed for $64. Resort t-shirt in navy, which can be availed for $51. Resort cropped t-shirt in red with white binding, which can be availed for $48. Resort cropped t-shirt in white with red binding detail, which can be availed for $48. Resort mini skirt in red with white binding detail, which can be availed for $64.

For the campaign, Euphoria actress Apatow is seen in various locations of France and Italy while sporting the looks from the collection. For one of the images, she is seen sipping coffee in a co-ord set while wearing the iconic Forum Low Trainers in triple cloud white.

In another picture, she is seen lounging on a beach chair while wearing a white resort cropped t-shirt and a red resort mini skirt. The Asos press release gives an introduction to the campaign,

"Shot against a postcard-perfect backdrop of the Italian coastline, the campaign follows Maude on the trip of a lifetime as she dives into la dolce vita, dashing through bustling streets and dreaming sunny afternoons away by the poolside."

The collection features the iconic and historical Adidas crest from 1949 upon the entire collection. The collection for the summer season is completed with mini-backpacks, totes, and bucket hats.

All the styles in the collection can be availed in sizes ranging from XS to XXL at the official e-commerce site of Asos.

