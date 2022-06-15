Where to buy the Balenciaga 2022 Pride collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Balenciaga is celebrating this year's Pride Month with a powerful campaign titled "Anybody is Queer." As part of the commemoration, the label launched the Pride collection, consisting of apparel, accessories, and footwear lines. The 2022 Pride collection is a new offering which aims to celebrate all the identities of the LGBTQIA+ community and further promote visibility and inclusivity.

The Spain-based label launched the collection on June 13, 2022. It consists of oversized tees, hoodies, slides, tanks, caps, socks, and more adorned in the Pride theme. The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the label for a retail price range of $150 to $895.

More about the newly released Balenciaga Pride 22 series

Newly released Pride 22 series (Image via Balenciaga)

To celebrate this year's festivities for Pride Month, June 2022, the Spain-based luxury label has launched a dedicated campaign as well as a series of products, in an effort to amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community. Furthermore, the Demna label has also announced that 15% of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Outright Action International organization.

The Outright Action International organization has a consultative status and a voice in the United Nations Headquarters. The non-governmental organization also addresses the human rights violations and abuses against LGBTQIA+ community. The official e-commerce site of Balenciaga reads,

"Balenciaga is partnering with OutRight in its mission to advocate for human rights with and on behalf of people who experience discrimination or abuse on the basis of their actual or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Fashion can be useful beyond its practical purposes by highlighting important issues like this one."

The entire collection features a selection of fitted tops, socks, jewellery, tees, caps and socks as well as comfort hoodie pieces that are gender-neutral. The 10-piece full collection includes -

Pride 22 T-shirt Oversized, which retails for $595, can be availed in both white and black colorways. Pride 22 Hoodie Boxy Fit, which retails for $895, can be availed in both white and black colorways. Pride 22 Cap, which retails for $495, can be availed in both white and black colorways. Pride 22 Socks, which retails for $150. Pride 22 Fitted Tank Top, which retails for $495. Pride 22 Pool Slide Sandals, which retails for $395. Pride 22 Necklace, which retails for $525.

Each of the 10 pieces comes adorned with a gendered symbol-inspired graphic, which sees a figure with half a skirt and half a pant, representing both masculine and feminine principles. The logo comes with two feminine and masculine identities figures holding hands.

Each piece comes adorned with a range of international LGBTQIA+ flags representing each separate sexual orientation. Additionally, the rear of the 10-piece items adorns the international inclusivity flags. The chart of flags from the collection features flags from across the globe, representing the inclusivity of everyone worldwide.

The inclusive approach can also be seen throughout their campaign, dubbed "Anybody Is Queer." This latest project by the label is an extension of its long history of championing the inclusive approach the Spain-based label employs. The brand, in an effort to reduce stigma through fashion and creativity, has over and over again supported the LGTBQIA+ community through its overarching acceptance and visibility.

The Balenciaga Pride 2022 series capsule can be availed via the official e-commerce site of the label, starting June 13, 2022.

