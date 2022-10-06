Where to buy Better Gift Shop x Vault by Vans collection? Release date and more explored

The Californian skate shoe label Vans' premium footwear line Vault by Vans is collaborating with the Canadian retailer and fashion platform Better Gift Shop for a footwear collection. The Toronto-based label was created for the community and brought them closer through social, cultural, and artistic ideas.

The popular and iconic Californian skate footwear label, alongside Better Gift Shop, will put a classic spin over the classic Vans silhouette Style 36 VLT and Half Cab VLT. The collaborative collection features two footwear silhouettes that are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Better Gift Shop, Beams, Dover Street Market, and other select retailers.

More about the upcoming Better Gift Shop x Vault by Vans 2-piece footwear collection featuring Style 36 VLT and Half Cab VLT

Upcoming Better Gift Shop x Vault by Vans 2-piece footwear collection featuring Style 36 VLT and Half Cab VLT (Image via Vans)

Better Gift Shop has a reputation for collaborating with successful partners, which has led to its street cred. In the past, the Toronto-based shop has teamed up with special brands such as Salomon, Beats, and more. Adding another name to their roster of successful partnerships, Avi Gold's imprint is reuniting with Vault by Vans for a two-piece footwear assemblage.

The latest collaboration is a follow-up to the dynamic duo's 2020 offering for Style 36 Vault LX in Light Blue colorway. The official Better Gift Shop site describes its motives behind collaborations:

"All collaborators are within our community and the objects designed, produced, and curated tell our shared story. Through these collaborative initiatives, we aim to globally connect our communities and ideas together."

The collaborative collection, which is releasing on Saturday, October 8, 2022, was announced on the official Instagram handle of the Toronto-based label on October 5, alongside a campaign video.

The campaign video showcased the footwear choices clad upon two people in Lion Dance attire. The collaboration is honoring a Toronto institute, Hong Luck Kung Fu Club, which has provided Lion Dance, Kung Fu, Martial Arts, and more services as a non-profit organization since 1961. In an official press release, the Gift Shop talks about involving the Hong Luck Kung Fu Club:

“Community is everything, and we’ve always wanted to design a shoe that takes inspiration from our surroundings. Working with our neighbors is something we’ve always wanted to do, and Vans gave us that opportunity. Incorporating the Hong Luck Kung Fu Club was a natural integration into the campaign.”

The inspiration for the team-up has been taken from the Toronto-based label's own storefront. The first style on the list is Style 36 VLT, which has been accentuated in Forest Green makeover. The look is finished off with gray laces, marshmallow midsoles, and translucent outsoles. This makeover can be found on the exterior of the Better Gift Shop physical store.

The second silhouette is the Half Cab VLT, which has been constructed out of long-hair suede base layers and is covered in Burgundy hue. This particular hue is further color-blocked with the Pewter shade, which is a nod to the retail storefront's gate.

The look is finished off with black midsoles, black laces, and translucent outsoles. Both shoes will be accompanied by reflective lace options and custom shoe boxes.

The collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site and Toronto flagship store on October 8, 2022.

