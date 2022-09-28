What is Balenciaga Re-sell program? Location details and more explored

Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga is taking a step forward in its goal of maintaining sustainability and starting a circular fashion revolution. To kick-start its reselling market, the Kering-owned label has formally launched a partnership with the white label resale platform Reflaunt, which will allow customers to sell their pre-loved items in exchange for store credit.

The new program will strengthen the Spanish luxury fashion label's commitment to sustainability. Balenciaga has previously invested funds in global agroforestry projects, carbon removal projects, and other initiatives with each e-commerce purchase and other initiatives. The label is now attempting to establish its own re-selling program in response to the growing popularity of the second-hand market.

Balenciaga CEO Cedric Charbit is also an investor for the Re-Sell program started by Balenciaga x Reflaunt. Anyone who owns a brand product can resell the apparel, bags, shoes, small leather goods, jewellery, and accessories at their store in exchange for a voucher or cash back via bank transfer. However, these items can only be sold if they are in excellent condition.

A few items, though are not accepted for the re-sell. These include swimwear, lingerie, tights, socks, counterfeits, hair accessories, exotic material items, products with offensive imagery, tailored products, and those with no legally acquired sale. Items with hygiene or health risk are also not accepted.

CPG WIRE @cpgwire Reflaunt, a London startup that offers "Resale-as-a-Service" tech to brands like Balenciaga and Ganni, raised $5.2m in funding.



The Re-Sell service is currently available in select regions such as Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Beverly Hills, Milan, and Rome, as well as on the label's official e-commerce site in similar regions. The in-store drop-off of the re-sell items can be done at:

France: Montaigne, Saint-Honore Italy: Milan Montenapoleone, Rome Borgognona UK: Mount Street and Sloane Street Singapore: Paragon, Marina Bay Sands USA: Madison, Rodeo Drive

Customers have the option of dropping off the item at the store or requesting a pickup. The received items will be authenticated by Reflaunt. After they have been authenticated, these items will be professionally photographed and priced. The pre-loved items will then be listed on the global network of Reflaunt.

One can also request a direct pick up at their home to have the items delivered to the label. This service will be available for free in France, United Kingdom, United States, Singapore and Italy. Customers even can sell their items in exchange for store credit under the program.

The return will be received in full for the price quoted in the proposal. The pricing proposal can be accepted by the sellers themselves. Those who select a voucher will receive the amount specified in the proposal plus an additional 20% through the label, which will be delivered via email or in print at the store.

The voucher will be valid for an year from the date of the issue and can only be used in the country of issuance. It must be redeemed in full at once and cannot be paid in instalments.

