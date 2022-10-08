Where to buy FILA x 2Pac apparel and footwear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Italian sportswear juggernaut FILA has collaborated with Shakur Estate to launch a special edition footwear, apparel, and accessories line honoring 2Pac, aka Tupac.

The apparel collection offers pieces such as vests, jackets, track pants, baseball jerseys, hoodies, fleece crew necks, joggers, tees, and more. The highlight of the collection is the footwear line, which introduces the Grant Hill 2 in two colorways. The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of FILA, starting October 4, 2022.

More about the newly released Fila x 2Pac apparel and footwear collection honoring Tupac Shakur

Newly released FILA x 2Pac apparel and footwear collection in honor of Tupac Shakur (Image via FILA)

Tupac Shakur - who passed away in 1996 in a drive-by shooting, was a cultural icon and had an enduring impact on the world of music. The legendary singer was known for his streetwear style, hip-hop influence in the 90s, and his trendsetting energy.

The latest collaborative collection offers pieces from the Italian label's archives and iconic items inspired by Tupac's personal style. Products such as tracksuits, jackets, shorts, vests, tees, bandanas, and more are included in the apparel line.

In the footwear line, the label is debuting two colorways of the newly introduced Grant Hill 2 sneakers. In an official press release, a rep from Shakur Estate spoke about the collaboration and said:

“The Shakur Estate is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to celebrate Tupac’s love of fashion by collaborating with one of his personal favorites - FILA. Committed to being as authentic as possible, the exclusive FILA x 2PAC collection is inspired by items from Tupac’s own closet."

The Italian sportswear giant's representative, Senior Vice President of Marketing in North America, Tara Narayan, also opened up about how the brand has collaborated with the Estate to pay homage to the iconic singer.

They said:

“Tupac had a distinct sense of style, one that is still emulated by artists and fans today. He was an activist, musician, artist and icon, and we worked alongside the Estate to curate a special collection that is a true reflection of his aesthetic. Tupac embraced FILA and we are honored to have a small part in honoring a legend.”

The collection marks the debut footwear collaboration between Tupac's Estate and FILA. The entire collection is clad in a navy blue, brown, and white color palette. The collection features a co-branded crest logo, representative of both the involved parties. A few pieces in the collection include:

Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $110. Track Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $100. Baseball Jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $75. Patch Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $40. Fleece Patch Crew, which can be availed at a retail price of $65. Patch Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $95. Bandana Print Boxer, which can be availed at a retail price of $45. Patch Jogger, which can be availed at a retail price of $80. Track Pant, which can be availed at a retail price of $85. Vest, which can be availed at a retail price of $75.

Highlights from the collection include - mesh logo jerseys, two matching sets of track jackets and pants, as well as jackets and vests in camo prints. The apparel line also includes boxer shorts clad in paisley bandana prints, which is a must-have Tupac streetwear style.

The collaborative collection's footwear line features two makeovers of the Grant Hill 2 Low. The first colorway is clad in 'Brown/White', while the second in clad in 'Red/White/Navy' colorway. Both sneakers feature paisley accents on the sockliners. Tupac's signature is also placed on the quarter panel to honor him.

The footwear can be availed at a retail price of $198. The entire collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of FILA starting October 4, 2022.

