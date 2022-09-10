Where to buy the Carhartt WIP x New Balance collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Michigan-based label Carhartt WIP is collaborating with the Massachusetts-based footwear label New Balance to launch a footwear and apparel collection.

The 990v1 sneaker and 10-piece apparel line is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and Carhartt WIP on September 16, 2022, at 10 am EST. The products in the collection will retail within a price range of $34.99 and $457.99.

Collaboration rumors for the two labels were accidentally leaked earlier this year and were quickly scrubbed off the internet. However, the brands have now officially introduced their collective pieces, which will include a footwear line offering an iconic 990v1 silhouette makeover, accompanied by a 10-piece apparel line.

More about the upcoming Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v1 sneaker and 10-piece apparel line

Upcoming Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v1 sneaker and 10-piece apparel line (Image via New Balance)

Carhartt WIP has worked with influential figures such as Clarks, Converse, and Toogood. Now, the label is collaborating with New Balance for its latest foray into the sneaker world.

For the debut collaboration with New Balance the Work in Progress label has prepared a capsule of inclusive footwear, apparel and accessories line. The 11-piece collection is themed after sculpture centers - a series of neighborhood gyms that can be found throughout America. The official site of New Balance introduces the collection as follows:

"The Sculpture Center capsule collection, the first ever collaboration between New Balance and Carhartt WIP, is inspired by no-frills, no-shortcuts neighborhood gyms."

The inspiration takes shape in both motifs and colors, the former of which consists of collegiate-styled trophy graphics and typography.

The apparel and accessories line consists of the following items:

Arcan Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $457.99. Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $197.99. Crew Sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $167.99. Long Sleeve Tee, which can be availed in two colorways at a retail price of $97.99. Stripe Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $87.99. Short Sleeve Crew, which can be availed at a retail price of $144.99. Short Sleeve Tee, which can be availed in two colorways at a retail price of $77.99. Sweatpant, which can be availed in two colorways at a retail price of $167.99. Beanie, which can be availed at a retail price of $67.99. Socks, which can be availed in two colorways at a retail price of $34.99.

The highlight of the apparel collection is the updated take on WIP's Arcan jacket, which features a snap-on hood.

The most prominent piece from the collection is the 990v1 footwear silhouette, which comes clad in dark navy with a steel gray colorway. The silhouette's upper is constructed out of mesh and suede materials. The official site of New Balance introduces the shoe as follows:

"Its top-of-the-line, gimmick-free quality makes 1982’s 990v1 silhouette the Sculpture Center’s natural footwear choice. The New Balance x Carhartt WIP MADE in USA 990v1 opts for the lived-in look."

The steel grey base of the shoe is accented by hits of hairy navy blue suede overlays fixed over toe boxes, lacing area, and heel counters. The pallete draws from the humble and muted tones of sculpture centers but are also given a flair with small reflective elements and co-branded tongues. The 990v1 silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $194.99.

One can avail the entire collaborative capsule on the official e-commerce site of the involved labels on September 16, 2022 at 10 am EST.

