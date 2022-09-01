Where to buy Ceeze x Nike Air Jordan 1 Tiffany? Price, release date, and more explored

The New York City-based creative studio, Ceeze, has released an upcycled pair of the Nike Air Jordan 1 in Tiffany-inspired hues. The creative studio has put a lot of effort into mitigating environmental impacts through multiple fashion apparel and sneaker upcycling projects. The latest product from the creative studio Ceeze is the elevation of the Air Jordan 1 High, in Tiffany hue, dubbed the Nautilus 5711.

The newly released pair of Air Jordan 1 High Nautilus 5711 was first teased on the official Instagram handle page of Ceeze on August 28, 2022. The pair can be bought on the official e-commerce site of Ceeze MC for a retail price of $3,050 starting August 31, 2022. The pair can take up to 3-5 months to ship as they are specially crafted.

More about the newly released Ceeze x Nike Air Jordan 1 High Nautilus 5711 inspired by Tiffany

Newly released Ceeze x Nike Air Jordan 1 High Nautilus 5711 inspired by Tiffany (Image via @ceezemc / Instagram)

Officially dubbed the Nautilus 5711 (1A-018) Air Jordan 1 by Ceeze, these specially crafted sneakers take around 3-5 months to ship and are given a touch-up that transforms the existing product. The product was introduced on the official site:

"Inspired by the one watch to rule them all, we’ve created a special Air Jordan 1 high to honor the coveted Tiffany x Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 (1A-018) made famous in December of 2021."

The pair was inspired by the iconic Tiffany x Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 watch, which was released in December 2021. The watch was featured on Leonardo DiCaprio's wrist and went on to be sold for a $6.5 million price tag. This Nike Air Jordan 1 is one of the main additions to the blue-inspired collection.

The pair upper is constructed out of a suede material base, which is clad in Tiffany hue. The base is then accentuated with silver tone lizard patent leather. Another hue is added to the mix with white patent leather, which is accentuated over the swooshes on the lateral and medial sides.

The buttery soft Tiffany tone suede is highlighted over the entire shoe, including over the toe boxes, collar lining, and mid-foot panels. The toe boxes come in a perforated fashion. More flair was added to the sneakers with black napa liner over the collar linings and over the heel tabs.

This black lining is matched with cotton laces. The sneaker design is finished off with white midsoles and black outsoles. Each of these limited edition, made-to-order sneakers cherry-pick the iconic Tiffany blue hue, which fills the face of the Patek for its suede portions.

The Nautilus 5711 (1A-081) Air Jordan by Ceeze fetches a juicy price of $3,050 in sizes ranging from U.K. 5 to U.K. 14. This latest project certainly highlights the proficiency of Ceeze's skillset.

More about the upcoming Air Jordan makeovers from Nike label

ShoePalace.com @ShoePalace The Air Jordan 5 Low PSG drops 9/3.⁠ The Air Jordan 5 Low PSG drops 9/3.⁠ 🇫🇷 https://t.co/Ifi3nEmVhQ

The PSG X Air Jordan 5 Low are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS and select retailers on September 3, 2022, at a retail price of $200. These sneakers are a nod to the Parisian football club, Paris Saint-Germain. The silhouette also added multiple nods to the French nation, as the aglets are clad in the colors of the national flag.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das