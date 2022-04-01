Where to buy Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle collection: Price and more explored 

Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle is collaborating again for a second drop of the "hot-girl summer" style. The Selling Sunset star, a real estate agent who's best known for her "IT" girl fashion sense, is teaming up to bring up a summer 2022 collection called Beyond Sunset.

The Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle Summer 2022 collection is launching this Friday, April 1, 2022. The collection features twenty one pieces including wedges, heels, sandals, and more in vibrant and playful colors, with some being in summer-themed prints.

More about Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle Beyond Sunset footwear collection

Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle Beyond Sunset (Image via ShoeDazzle)

The Beyond Sunset collection marks the second time the duo have collaborated, with the first being released back in November 2021 with the 24-pieces collection. Quinn explained that the first collaboration performed well and better than expected, hence, the two teamed up for a second collaboration.

The Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle collection features pops of bright colors such as pink, yellow, blue, green, and many more that are associated with the playful vibes of summers.

In a press release, Quinn talks about her upcoming collaboration with ShoeDazzle,

“This collection is for just any girl who wants a hot girl summer, which I think is all of us really after COVID-19. It’s that girl that is tired of being in makeup and sweatpants. She’s waxed and vaxxed and ready to go and ready to have fun. I think that’s where we’re all at right now,” said Quinn.

She further talked about her personality matching the brand's M.O.,

“It was really just elevating what I already loved about the extra-ness of ShoeDazzle and being able to create this really fun vibe that matches my personality. It was really fun not only to play with the colors, but the metals, jewels, stones and everything in between. We went with a lot of patterns, too," added Quinn.

The second Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle footwear collection features PVC pointed-toe heels, bedazzled gladiator style heels, chain-embellished heels, a palm tree printed kitten heels, and a Kenzy wrap around heels. The latter was also present in her first collection.

The Beyond Sunset collection features a 21-pieces footwear collection which is priced in the range of $29.95 to $59.95.

The lowest priced footwear from the collection is 'Starlen Fuzzy Slippers' for $29.95 in 'Sphinx' and 'Black Caviar' colorways. The most expensive offerings from the collection are 'Kenzy Spiral Heeled Sandal' in 'Beige' and 'Bronze' and 'Lanna Gladiator Heeled Sandal' in 'Beige' for $59.95.

In addition to curating the collection, Christine Quinn also serves as the Creative director for the campaign and starred in a TV commercial for the collection.

To shop the collection, one can head to the official e-commerce site for the brand, shoedazzle.com, starting April 1, 2022.

