Where to buy Cody Simpson Prince Neptune apparel line? Price and more explored

Australian singer and swimmer Cody Simpson is now venturing into the world of fashion with a launch of his clothing line, dubbed Prince Neptune. In partnership with the fashion agency Slyletica, Cody Simpson will launch a line of sustainable ready-to-wear apparel.

A brand's launch date hasn't been fixed by the involved label yet. However, Simpson took to Instagram to announce that the line will be launched next month in August 2022.

The line will launch under the label 'Prince Neptune: The Label' and will consist of gender-neutral apparel pieces on the official e-commerce site of the aforementioned label.

Cody Simpson is a multi-talented guy; he is trying to make it into the Australian swim team in the butterfly for the Commonwealth 2024 games. He recently released his 4th studio album, works as an actor, and is now adding a fashion designer title to his resume.

Speaking about his apparel line, Cody Simpson said in a press release,

"I was looking for really comfortable sweats and T-shirts that were sustainably made and I realized just how hard it is to find. It was really important for me to stay true to my vision from both a design perspective and what I stand for — things like water conservation and using fewer chemicals.”

The first collection will launch 11 unisex loungewear essential pieces, including tees, sweatpants, hoodies, crewnecks, and bandanas.

The collection will be inspired by Simpson's laid-back and relaxed aesthetic, which he has often used for his music career and sports.

Cody Simpson, the youngest member of the U.N. ambassadors for sustainability and WWF Ambassador for the ocean, wanted his top priority to be a sustainable line. To meet the commitment, the apparel line of loungewear was made using a blend of recycled polyester from plastic bottles and organic cotton.

All the products from the collection will be manufactured in a factory in India, which is known to use Solar Power for all its work. The entire collection's items will be shipped in organic cotton garment bags, which are compostable and biodegradable.

Other than the first line, which is slated to be released in August 2022, Simpson has also revealed his plans to expand the collection soon, and the second and third collections of the label will be dropping in the next few months as well.

He also hopes he will have more retail partners in the U.S., and they will be offering the line by early next year. In a press release, he revealed,

“I’m ambitious about expanding Prince Neptune: The Label into a multifaceted brand experimenting with a variety of fabrics and styles. I’d like to look into designing resortwear, linens, luxury, street and more. I’m inspired by design moguls like Ralph Lauren who have developed and created multifaceted clothing brands. Fashion is an exciting space full of possibility and I’m happy to be doing my thing.”

One of the key components of the collection was being sustainable as well as affordable. Thus, the prices for the line will range from $24 to $120. The t-shirts will retail for $75, and the sweaters will retail for $120.

In addition to the launch over at the official e-commerce site of the label, the collection will also launch in physical stores of Myer. Simpson is currently also the face of Myer's winter advertising campaign.

