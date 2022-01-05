Who is Alli Simpson? Cody Simpson's sister 'lucky to be alive' after breaking neck in diving accident

Australian personality Alli Simpson, sister of pop star Cody Simpson, recently met with a harrowing accident. On January 3, 23-year-old Simpson shared a series of photographs of herself in a hospital bed.

She revealed that she met with a pool accident and broke her neck. She dove headfirst into a shallow pool and hit her head on the bottom.

Alli Simpson can be seen wearing a cervical collar in one of the pictures. She also shared a teary-eyed video, giving a better glimpse of her injury. Simpson revealed that she also tested positive for COVID after her injury and shared a picture of her test.

In the caption, she said no immediate surgery was required, but she will be spending the next four months in a neck brace. She concluded the post by thanking her friends, family, and hospital staff for their assistance.

Cody Simpson shared his sister's post on his Instagram story and offered his wishes.

"You’re a miracle. I love you and I am so grateful you are safe."

Who is Alli Simpson?

Born on April 24, 1998, in Australia, Alli Simpson is the daughter of Angie and Brad Simpson. She began posting videos on YouTube, including vlogs, beauty tips, comedy skits, interviews, and cover songs, gaining millions of views.

In addition to modeling, Simpson is also an actress, singer, and dancer. According to her IMG Talent bio, she got her big break from Radio Disney as the youngest nationally syndicated radio host on The Alli Simpson Show. It garnered seven million weekly listeners.

She connected with her listeners via the show, offering advice on relationships, fashion, friends and relationships. She also interviewed celebrities including Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Jake Paul, One Direction, James Bay, Selena Gomez, and more.

Alli Simpson was inspired by her older brother, Cody Simpson, to join the entertainment industry. The siblings performed at the 2014 Nickelodeon Slimefest in Sydney and Melbourne. At the time, Alli Simpson told media outlet Honey:

"This performance just now was my first time ever on stage. Before I went on stage, [Cody] spoke to me for a good hour ... without him I would be a mess."

Simpson released five independent singles through her label, So Alli Records. Many of which peaked on Billboard's charts. The music videos have been viewed millions of times on YouTube.

Also Read Article Continues below

Notice Me has 28 million views, Why I'm Single has 11 million, and Roll 'Em Up with Jack & Jack, a song written for Alli by Selena Gomez and Cody Simpson, has been viewed over 7.6 million times.

Edited by Srijan Sen