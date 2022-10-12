Where to buy the Crocs x Pokemon collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Colorado-based footwear giant Crocs has teamed up with Japanese media franchise Pokemon for a footwear and accessories collection. The footwear label is celebrating Croctober, a holiday month where Crocs takes the opportunity to release colorful collections and rare silhouettes.

The dynamic duo are collaborating to release four footwear choices alongside a Jibbitz charms collection. The collection started releasing on Crocs Australia's official e-commerce site and select retailers on September 28, 2022. The collection made its way worldwide last week, including a United States release.

More about the newly released Crocs x Pokemon 4-piece footwear and Jibbitz accessories collection

Newly released Crocs x Pokemon 4-piece footwear and Jibbitz accessories collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the Croctober celebrations, the brand recently released a collaboration with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for a pizza-themed clog, jibbitz charms, and amusing whimsical design.

The brand is now further commemorating the occasion by collaborating with the beloved combat video game, television show, manga, anime, and card game franchise Pokemon for kids and adult footwear collection, Jibbitz included.

The Pokemon franchise has a lot going on simultaneously, including merchandise releases, anime forwards, and an upcoming big game. The footwear collection will now serve as a collectible for many fans. The extensive collection includes whimsical choices which are a reminder of the childhood days, and the days one spent catching the Pokemon to become a great trainer.

SNKR_TWITR @snkr_twitr



Crocs US ->

Try codes

$15 off $75 code SAVE15

$20 off $100 code SAVE20



Kids Footlocker

#AD Sizes restocked: Pokemon x Crocs CollectionCrocs US -> bit.ly/3RkLEb6 Try codes$15 off $75 code SAVE15$20 off $100 code SAVE20Kids Footlocker bit.ly/3CzfCE2 Sizes restocked: Pokemon x Crocs CollectionCrocs US -> bit.ly/3RkLEb6Try codes $15 off $75 code SAVE15$20 off $100 code SAVE20Kids Footlocker bit.ly/3CzfCE2#AD https://t.co/cJiys5ldzU

The footwear collection is clad in fun patterns and graphics depicting popular characters from the series, including Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and of course Pikachu. The entire collaborative collection consists of,

Classic Pokemon Clog, which can be availed at a retail price of $59.99. Classic Pokemon II Clog, which can be availed at a retail price of $59.99. Classic Pokemon Sandal, which can be availed at a retail price of $44.99. Toddlers' Classic Pokemon Clog, which can be availed at a retail price of $44.99. Kids' Classic Pokemon Clog, which can be availed at a retail price of $49.99. Elevated Pokemon 5 Pack, which can be availed at a retail price of $24.99.

The footwear collection comes fitted with two colorways and patterns. The Classic II Clogs, Sandals, Toddlers' Clogs, and Kids' Clogs all opt for a similar graphic on the upper. The design features a white base, which is accentuated with the all-over print of all Gen 1 starter Pokemon characters Charmander, Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle.

All adult sizes in the footwear collection feature a yellow strap, whereas the toddler and kid version features a red heel strap. The second colorway of the collection is centered around Pikachu, which includes video game-inspired graphics.

The upper of the classic clog is clad in a yellow and orange gradient color palette with black details, which expresses the character's electrifying energy. The sole unit is covered entirely in black. The pair further features Pikachu face Jibbitz charms on the upper.

Along with the footwear choices, the dynamic duo have also released a Jibbitz charm collection all clad in Pokemon themes. The designs come in a pack of five and include a Pikachu little face motif, a Pikachu tail motif, two Poke balls, and a Pikachu silhouette.

One can avail the entire nostalgic collaborative collection on Crocs' official website in the retail price range of $44.99 to $59.99.

