Where to buy Daiki Tsuneta x Adidas Superstar? Price, release date, and more explored

Japanese singer and songwriter Daiki Tsuneta is collaborating with German sportswear giant Adidas to launch a new makeover of the classic Superstar silhouette. The J-POP artist will be putting a shell-toed spin upon the silhouette alongside Atmos.

The makeover is one of his latest pop-culture collaborations with Adidas following multiple ventures with Beyonce and Pharrell Williams.

The silhouette will be launched via Atmos through a raffle. The raffle entry period will start on November 22, 2022, and go on till November 25, 2022. The results will be announced on November 26, 2022.

More about Daiki Tsuneta x Adidas Superstar sneakers in "Ultramarine Blue" color scheme releasing on Atmos

Upcoming Daiki Tsuneta x Adidas Superstar sneakers in "Ultramarine Blue" color scheme releasing via a raffle on Atmos (Image via Atmos)

When it comes to the three-stripes label and its classic Superstar silhouette, the brand has fitted a common theme that represents various musical artists from all genres. The sneakers have been given new makeovers inspired by Pharrell Williams, Beyonce, and Run-D.M.C. craft.

The basketball shoe debuted back in 1970, and it has transcended from sports to street aesthetics, with many fashion icons loving its appearance. The dynamic duo have now partnered up with Atmos to launch the Superstar sneakers in an "Ultramarine Blue" color scheme.

Atmos has also collaborated with the German label numerous times and has invited names such as FACE and XLARGE to join in on the makeovers. Daiki Tsuneta, the founder of King Gnu and Millennium Parade, is producing the silhouette in a simple colorway, unlike his diverse oeuvres.

In an official press release, Tsuneta commented on the upcoming collaborative silhouette:

"My own Superstar model is finally getting a release. I’ve always wanted to make a cool blue colorway which is also a never-before-seen for the silhouette. I’ve put a lot of love and energy into this collaboration, so do take this opportunity to get a pair."

The J-Pop sensation opted to go for a muted colorway for the leather-constructed upper. The pair lean heavily upon the Ultramarine Blue shade. The blue shade is accentuated upon the midsoles, leather panels, and shell toe boxes.

The ultramarine blue contrasts with the pure white hue which graces the tongue banners and three stripes logo on the lateral and medial sides. The quarter panels feature traditional "Superstar" lettering in golden font.

The J-POP sensation is also known for his unique worldview towards art, which can be seen in his personalized chaotic graphics upon the insoles and see-through outsoles. The sock liners also come with co-branded logos of both Atmos and Adidas.

The Daiki Tsuneta x Atmos x Adidas Superstar sneakers will be released on the official e-commerce site of Atmos through an online raffle. The raffle's entry can be filled from November 22-25, 2022.

The sneakers will be retailing at a price of ¥14,300 (approx $105). The results and winners of the raffles will be announced on November 26, 2022.

