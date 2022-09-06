Where to buy Disney x Bentgablenits capsule collection? Release date and more details explored 

After successful collaborative launches with brands like Gucci, Coach, Vera Wang, Drake's OVO, and more, Disney is now gearing up to release its latest sustainable collection with Bentgablenits. The complete Mickey Mouse exclusive assortment will be unveiled at the Disney event scheduled for September this year.

The Disney x Bentgablenits apparel collection will be launched during Disney's D23 Expo. This three-day event will be held from September 9 to 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Disney x Bentgablenits created a sustainable DIY apparel collection with whimsical designs

Three colorways offered under their collection (Image via Disney Parks)

The Bentgablenits brand was founded by Brenda Bent, Karen Gable, and Angelo Nitsopopoolus, each of whom has a diverse history within fashion.

The design group, known as BGN, is committed to minimal waste. They treat each design from the standpoint of "re-invention." The designers purposefully use iconic, high-quality pre-existing clothing and vintage embellishments.

With its ecologically conscious approach, the emerging label has partnered with various big names, including Nike and Levi's. Instead of following the herd, they try to extend the life and market value of pre-existing clothing by giving each item a fresh look.

In an interview, the DIY label's co-founder, Brenda Bent, addressed why the fashion brand worked with Disney.

“Why Disney? Mickey Mouse is really the OG icon! There’s nothing before him! We all love Mickey and have collected various bits of paraphernalia over the past few decades. We cherish our own Mickey garments to this day and we are so happy that Disney supports our concept and believes in the process.

The collection debuts at the D23 Expo in September and demonstrates how a little imagination can reinvent old items and make them exciting. The collab's collection offers clothing items that feature timeless Mickey Mouse designs.

Brenda further commented on the brand's design of the collaborative capsule collection,

“In the case of Disney, we loved the idea of “dressing Mickey up”and used that as our north star for this line. We sourced all the garments individually, looking for items that had the traditional Disney look while also giving us room for creative additions. We try to upcycle everything on the original garment, from the embellishments to all of the trims.”

The clothing brand focused on dressing Mickey up for this collection and looking for tops with OG Mickey visages in the same position. They added extra components to the tops, such as appliqués, hand-dyed flowers, and fuzzy ears for more details.

You can check out this collection if you own a pass to the 2022 D23 Expo, but if you don't (tickets have already sold out), interested readers will have to wait to see whether the collection becomes available elsewhere.

Nonetheless, this collection will be an important statement as it uses recycled items. It is a step forward to protect our planet from the immense waste generated by the fashion industry - both brands have joined hands to echo that beautiful wearables can be easily generated from waste.

