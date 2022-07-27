Where to buy DJ Khaled We The Best x Air Jordan 5 sneakers? Everything we know so far

Miami-based artist DJ Khaled is set to bring out an iconic collaboration with the label Air Jordan and his platform, We The Best. The partnership between the dynamic duo will launch four new colorways of the Air Jordan 5 silhouette.

The multi-hyphenated star first teased the collection on April 11, 2022, when he posted a series of promo shots and videos on his official Instagram handle of the upcoming We The Best x Air Jordan 5 collection.

According to sources, out of the four-piece collection, two are friends and family pairs, while the rest are expected to be released to the public in 2022 at the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS. A confirmed release date, however, hasn't been revealed by the involved parties yet.

More about the upcoming DJ Khaled We The Best x Air Jordan 5 Sail and Crimson Bliss colorways

Upcoming Dj Khaled We The Best x Air Jordan 5 Crimson Bliss colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many of the music industry giants are sneakerheads, and one of the names which immediately draws attention is pop singer, record producer, and rapper DJ Khaled.

The music mogul has previously collaborated with the Jumpman label to produce a friends and family Air Jordan 3 iteration. However, this time, the singer will be involved in a much wider collaboration for four exclusive pairs alongside an apparel collection.

Two pairs from the collection, i.e., the "Polar" and "Court Purple" colorways, have been designated as a Friend and Family exclusive. The other two colorways, "Sail" and the bold "Crimson Bliss," are scheduled to be retailed to the public.

Both the sneakers reimagine the Air Jordan 5 in Easter-friendly colorways. Sneaker leaker pages @zsneakerheads and @privateselection took to Instagram to look at the upcoming colorways.

Both the colorways' uppers are constructed out of premium leather materials, with striking pastel-hued colorways. The collection pieces from the collaboration consist of DJ Khaled's iconic label branding with the text "WE THE BEST" hitting on the heel of the left shoe of each colorway. A similar branding also makes a mark on the semi-translucent outsoles underfoot of the right shoe.

The first offering that will be released to the public is the Sail colorway. The colorway is clad in Sail/Washed Yellow/Violet Star color scheme, focusing on purple, blue, and silver accents.

The titular pristine hue dominates the upper, while the light blue and purple accents appear on the midsoles. The silver tongue adds a solid contrast and a flair to the otherwise muted color scheme.

The second offering is the Crimson Bliss colorway, clad in a Crimson Bliss/Leche Blue/Sail color scheme. The shoe focuses on peachy orange, cream, and silver blue hues.

The titular color dominates the leather constructer upper, while the blue color is supplemented alongside the midsole to provide contrast. The silver tongues appear to add flair to the design.

Both the shoes don "WE THE BEST" and "Nike Air" logos on the heel in a mismatched pattern. The inner lining and sock liners are constructed from quilted satin to provide comfort.

Adding more personal touches, DJ Khaled's "Keep" and "Going" labels arrive on the tongues' inner linings in a mismatched pattern. Finally, the translucent lace locks round out the shoe design.

While not confirmed by the labels yet, according to the sneaker page Sole Retriever, both the shoes will retail for $225. The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 "We The Best" footwear collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS by the end of the year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far