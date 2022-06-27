Where to buy Dr. Martens x Betty Boop collection? Price, release date, and more explored

British designer Dr. Martens has collaborated with the ever-iconic animated cartoon character Betty Boop for his latest collection. The British designer has given fans of the animated cartoon character a classic collection of grunge and bratz-esque makeovers to dress as their favorite famous character.

The collection introduces four pieces, with three being part of the footwear collection, and the last being introduced as an accessory. The 3-piece footwear collection includes a pair of boots, a pair of sandals, and a pair of shoes, while the accessories collection includes a satchel purse. The collection can now be availed on Dr. Martens' official e-commerce site.

More about Dr. Martens x Betty Boop collection, spotlighting rebelllious and mischievous spirit of the iconic character

four-piece Dr. Martens x Betty Boop footwear and accessories collection (Image via Betty Boop)

Dr. Martens is giving three of its classic footwear silhouettes a Betty Boop-themed makeover. The range will include Jadon Boot, 1461 Quad Shoe, and Clarissa II Quad Sandal. Dr. Martens, while giving an introduction to the collaborative capsule, said:

"Cultural icon and feminist trailblazer Betty Boop was ahead of her time. By many decades. In the 30s, she was a symbol of liberation. From flying transatlantic to running – and winning – as president, if her reign hadn't been cut short by puritan top dogs, she’d have been right at home in a pair of DM’s. Feminine. And strong. Vulnerable. And tough."

Leading the collection, Dr. Martens has re-imagined their towering 8-Eye Jadon Boot with a tonal gloss print upper, showcasing devil and angel poses in the iconic poses. The boots' uppers are constructed out of smooth leather and feature motif details of red heart rivets on the quarter panel and the backstrap.

Each of these pairs will come adorned with dual laces, including a single velvet option and a standard black cord. The pair will also be accompanied by a swing tag attached to the boot. More details are added with the addition of Jadon's inner ankle zip detailing with an enamel zip puller, featuring the cartoon character's graphics.

The design is finished off with the addition of yellow welt stitching and a printed sockliner. The 8-Eye Jadon Boot can be availed for £189 (approx $230).

The second in the offering is a platform shoe that mirrors the Jadon boot, with classic rounded toes and classic yellow exposed stitching. More details are added with the addition of similar heart detailing as mentioned before, and metal appliques of the iconic character on the upper near the toe area.

The platform shoes can be availed at a retail price of £159 (approx $195).

The third offering in the collection includes Clarissa white vegan leather sandals. The sandals feature chunky platform heels and metal heart stud detailing. The sandals are constructed in a sustainable method with vegan leather, white sythentic, and vegan-friendly Kemble material.

The upper features dainty heart graphics clad in black and red over a white base color. Heart graphics line the edges of the platforms with whimsical details. The Clarissa white vegan leather sandals can be availed for £139 (approx $170).

The fourth and last item in the offering is a square leather satchel, which is adorned with silver hardware. The satchel features tiny red hearts and multiple Betty Boop decals. The satchel is the only accessory item in the collection. The leather satchel can be availed for £75 (approx $92).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far