Where to buy Dr. Squatch Batman Soap? Release date, price, ingredients, and all you need to know

The following quote is congruent for Batman and all superheroes: "With great power comes great responsibility." However, for the Caped Crusader, fighting crime in leather and kevlar armor comes with an addition of great stench and bruises.

This is one of the primary reasons why hygiene and grooming is key to billionaire Bruce Wayne, who moonlights as Gotham City's most renowned vigilante. With that in mind, Dr. Squatch has partnered with DC/Warner Bros. to bring Batman-specific soap.

Dr. Squatch @DrSquatchSoapCo with our limited edition Batman Collection. Battle The Riddler with next-level, movie-inspired character packaging and a custom-designed collector’s box. Be sure to check out Turn your shower into the streets of Gotham Citywith our limited edition Batman Collection. Battle The Riddlerwith next-level, movie-inspired character packaging and a custom-designed collector’s box. Be sure to check out @TheBatman in theaters now. #TheBatman Turn your shower into the streets of Gotham City™ with our limited edition Batman Collection. Battle The Riddler™ with next-level, movie-inspired character packaging and a custom-designed collector’s box. Be sure to check out @TheBatman in theaters now. #TheBatman https://t.co/qt3LTGgEFJ

The soap collection and the film dropped on March 4.

All about the Dr. Squatch X The Batman soap collection

Dr. Squatch is set to bring two limited edition soaps as a part of the collection, including The Batman™ Bricc and The Riddler™ Enigma. Both these soaps can be purchased as a collection for $20.

Meanwhile, buyers can also purchase these individually as part of their subscription to the firm. Subscribers would need to add either soap to their subscription. However, individual soap purchases would not include the special limited edition collection box.

The Batman™ Bricc

The caped crusader specific soap (Image via Dr. Squatch)

This soap is inspired by the Caped Crusader and is described by Dr Squatch as being "Vigilant, Mysterious & Enduring." The "bricc" features a "dark leather" scent with a medium grit level to help clean dirt and grime. It also comes in a leathery black color, like the masked vigilante himself.

It also comes with ingredients like Saponified Oils of (Olive, Sustainable Palm, Coconut), Shea Butter, the brand's "Natural Fragrance," with a proprietary "American Spikenard (Life-of-Man) Powder and St. John's Wort (Chase-Devil) Powder."

Furthermore, the ingredients list also includes unconventional additions like Bamboo Powder and Black Iron Oxide. Mica, Kaolin Clay, and Sea Salt are also included in the soap's ingredient list.

The Riddler™ Enigma

The Riddler-based soap (Image via Dr. Squatch)

Meanwhile, the Riddler-based soap has a mysterious scent, which stays true to the mystery factor showcased by Paul Dano's Edward Nashton in the movie. The soap does not come with any grit and is green in color as expected.

This soap includes all the primary ingredients like the other soaps in the collection, along with the addition of "Nettle Leaf (Devil's Plaything), Goldenrod Powder and Mugwort (Felon Herb) Essential Oil."

The collection also has a riddle to unlock something with a password. The riddle prompt can be found in the back of the soap package, which reads,

"Meet me in the shadows."

As of now, the limited edition soap collection will only be available through Dr. Squatch's website. The collection will likely not be sold via retail giants in the foreseeable future.

Edited by Srijan Sen