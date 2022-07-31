Where to buy Drake OVO x Toronto Raptors Off Court Essentials collection? Price and more explored

Drake's lifestyle label, October's Very Own (OVO), is collaborating with the professional Canadian National Basketball Association team, Toronto Raptors. It will follow a collaborative capsule with the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, Mike Tyson, that took place earlier this month.

The lifestyle brand's official Instagram handle announced the launch of the exclusive collection on July 28, 2022, where a co-branded logo featuring the OVO Owl motif and Toronto Raptors Basketball logo was seen beside each other.

The collection, dubbed Off Court Essentials, was officially launched on the e-commerce site of OVO and Real Sports on July 29, 2022, exclusively in Canada.

Drake's OVO x Toronto Raptors' Off Court Essentials apparel collection features Alex McKechnie

Newly released Drake's OVO x Toronto Raptors apparel collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Life is Good singer, Aubrey "Drake" Graham, co-founded the lifestyle retail brand, October's Very Own, aka OVO, in Toronto, Canada, in 2008. The label has since then produced multiple apparel lines dedicated to its founding place, which is also Drake's birthplace.

The label's latest homage comes with a collaborative capsule with the Toronto Raptors, which will be exclusively sold in Canada. The official e-commerce describes the collection as one that is:

“Designed to represent premium, wearable, essentials for life off the court and all moments in-between.”

The Off Court Essentials apparel line was accompanied by campaign imagery, featuring Alex McKechnie.

Alex McKechnie is currently the Raptor's Vice President of Player Health & Performance, who is also a six-time NBA world champion and a member of the Hall of Fame. He was tapped to model the pieces from the latest collaboration.

The entire collection includes -

Shirt in Black, Red, Heather Grey, and White colorways can be availed for a retail price of $58. Longsleeve T-shirt can be availed in Black, Red, Heather Grey, and White colorway for a retail price of $68. Hoodie can be availed in Black, Heather Grey, and Red colorway for a retail price of $158. Sweatpant can be availed in Heather Grey, Black, and Red colorway for a retail price of $128.

The collaborative assemblage comprises of embroidered tees, cozy fleece hoodies, pique sweatshirts, and cozy sweatpants, all of which are made in Canada.

Each piece features a co-branded logo - which includes OVO Owl motif and Raptors basketball logo - on the left side of the apparel. The collection comes clad in a core OVO and Toronto Raptors color pallete in a monochromatic style.

The collaborative assemblage can be availed on the official e-commerce site of OVO and Real Sports Apparel, and in physical store at the Scotiabank Arena, which is the home of the Raptors. The collection was officially launched at 12 pm on July 29, 2022, in the price ranging from $58 and $158.

In other news, the collaboration comes in the midst of the iconic ongoing OVO Fest, making it a perfectly shoppable choice for concert goers and fans alike.

Product launches for Drake's lifestyle label, OVO, have been pumping out at a rapid speed all Summer long. Previously, the Grammy-winning rapper has rolled out a collaborative collection with Mike Tyson, Playboy, Nocta, Nike, Disney, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far