Where to buy Drake's OVO x Mike Tyson collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Following a collaboration capsule with Toronto FC and MLC last week, Drake's lifestyle label, October's Very Own (OVO), is collaborating with Mike Tyson. He is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. The limited-edition capsule will feature a collection of tees, jackets, and shorts.

The lifestyle brand's official Instagram handle announced the exclusive collection on July 7, 2022. Mike Tyson was wearing a label's essentials black and gold Owl hoodie. The collection was officially released on the e-commerce site of OVO on July 8, 2022, in North America, Europe, and Japan.

Details on Drake's OVO x Mike Tyson limited-edition collection

Newly released Drake's OVO x Mike Tyson limited-edition collection (Image via OVO)

Life is Good singer Drake is officially celebrating the heavyweight boxing champion of the world, legendary Mike Tyson, in his next collaborative project. After teasing the collaboration on July 7, 2022, the label launched a grainy campaign video that was released, reminiscing about Tyson’s early days in the boxing ring. The video also offered a first look at the upcoming pieces.

The video showcases Iron Mike in shadow boxing and posing for the camera with a distinctive Las Vegas backdrop. Teased in the video are collaborative caps and blouson jackets, both of which feature a "OVO TYSON" branding. The jacket is layered over graphic tees from the collection.

The video zooms past references to the Las Vegas backdrop, including shiny chandeliers, Caesars Palace, and palm tree sunset outlines with typography over blue and orange hues mimicking the iconic Vegas signs clad in neon. Tyson currently resides in Nevada.

The full collection includes,

Tyson Signature Hoodie can be availed for $158 in black, grey, red, and white colorways. Tyson Signature Sweatshort can be availed for $98 in black, red, and grey colorways. Money Mike Tee, which can be availed for $68 in black, grey, white, and green colorways. Tyson Signature Tee, which can be availed for $68 in black. grey, and white colorways. Tyson Coaches Jacket can be available at a retail price of $168. Tyson Sportcap can be available at a retail price of $68 in black. red and white colorways.

The collection features a slew of co-branded graphic tees. The first on the offering is the Money Mike tee, which sees a cartoon graphic of young Mike Tyson. In the graphic, Mike wears an "OVO" lettering branding, while the champion wears a champion belt and features a few stacks of dollars.

On the other hand, the Coach jacket features a text-centered graphic, which reads "Tyson vs. OVO" logo lettering. The lettering continues' over the sports cap offerings, which arrive in three colorways.

The signature hoodies, tees, and shorts feature a graphic of Young Tyson at the ready in the ring. Alongside the graphic, the left of the hoodie, tees, and shorts features an OVO logo, with the iconic OWL motif and "Ovo Athletics" lettering. The rear of the signature capsule features "October's Very Own" lettering and an iconic owl motif.

The Ovo x Mike Tyson collection was released on the official e-commerce site of OVO on July 8, 2022, for a retail price ranging from $68 to $168.

