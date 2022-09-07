Where to buy Elsa Hosk's Helsa x Revolve collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Former Victoria's Secret Angel model, Elsa Hosk, has collaborated with the American online retailer Revolve Group to launch a new fashion label, Helsa.

The new clothing label from Elsa Hosk is inspired by Swedish heritage and will offer timeless silhouettes and wardrobe staples. The label's first collection will include 48 styles in sizes ranging from XXS to XL.

Helsa was launched on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Fwrd and Revolve. Its debut coincides with the opening of the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week.

Elsa Hosk is originally from Stockholm. She chose the name Helsa as a play on the Swedish word for health (halsa). Hosk's brand is inspired by her heritage, travels, nearly two-decade modelling career, and personal beliefs.

The model kept honesty, timelessness, and minimalism in mind while designing the line. In a press release, Elsa Hosk revealed:

“Helsa is my love letter to Scandinavia, where I grew up. It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. This way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”

Elsa Hosk continued:

"The pieces in the brand's first collection were all inspired by my favourite wardrobe essentials and are pieces I can take to the islands outside of Stockholm to spend some alone time."

The collection will include essentials inspired by the Hosk's personal wardrobe and will focus on bold and timeless apparel silhouettes with uncompromising quality.

The collection features tailored fits, knitwear, base layers, workwear, and outerwear in natural colors and materials. Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer at Revolve, stated in the official press release:

"We’ve had the pleasure of working with Elsa for years and have witnessed her evolution from a supermodel and influencer to a designer and creative director. Elsa has put her upbringing in Sweden at the forefront of the collection’s inspiration and ethos."

A few pieces from the first drop of 48-piece apparel line include:

Sanna Cardigan, which can be availed at a retail price of $298. Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck, which can be availed at a retail price of $108. Cotton Poplin Oversized Shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $228. Wool Blend Embroidered Blanked Coat, which can be availed at a retail price of $498. Chino Cropped Shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $168. Straight Leg Workwear Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $258. Faux Leather & Wool Blend Bomber, which can be availed at a retail price of $498. Jersey Double Halter Long Dress, which can be availed at a retail price of $168. Waterbased Faux Leather Long Coat, which can be availed at a retail price of $598. Chino Pleated Mini Skort, which can be availed at a retail price of $178.

Many of the pieces in the collection are made of recycled, recovered, or heavy-duty cotton.

Trendy pieces from the first collection include loose-fitting cargo pants, leather bustier tops, knit cardigans, and blacket coats. The majority of clothing, on the other hand, is wardrobe staples like denim overshirts, tees, jackets, and more that can be worn season after season.

The first collection's pieces are available exclusively at the FWRD and Revolve official e-commerce sites for $88 to $658.

