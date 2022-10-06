Where to buy Emma Roberts x DSW collection? Price, release date, and more explored

DSW, also known as Designer Shoe Warehouse, has collaborated with actress, entrepreneur, and producer Emma Roberts. The dynamic duo has created a new collection for DSW's sub-label Crown Vintage. DSW is a leading footwear and accessories retailer and they have declared Emma Roberts as the brand muse for Crown Vintage.

The collaborative collection is for a fall offering that can be availed on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of DSW, starting October 3, 2022.

More about the newly launched Emma Roberts x DSW Fall 2022 collection featuring clogs, boots, pumps, and more

Newly launched Emma Roberts x DSW Fall 2022 collection featuring clogs, boots, pumps, and more (Image via DSW)

The collaborative collection is just the beginning of a longer partnership between Crown Vintage and Roberts, including an upcoming collaboration with her own designs for the SS23 season. Crown Vintage is a footwear brand launched under DSW in 2008.

The DSW x Emma Roberts' Crown Vintage collection is designed with curiosity, adventure, and creativity. The collection is constructed out of genuine materials, boho details, and natural textures to create a unique footwear collection.

In an official press release, Julie Roy, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, spoke about the collaboration. She said:

"Crown Vintage is about authenticity. We identify with the free-spirited, casually chic customer. Our customer looks to us for craftsmanship and quality that is also trend-driven. She covets items she can wear again and again. Emma Roberts' own style and authenticity made her the perfect muse for the Crown Vintage brand."

In an official press release, Emma Roberts spoke about the collaboration and how it connects with her. She stated:

"I gravitated to the Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality. I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They're so comfy and chic and I love a place where I can get one of everything."

The collection features a selection of accessories and footwear, such as loafers, boots, and more. It also features the most sought-after trends of the season as Roberts lent her personal touch over the collaboration.

A few pieces in the collection include:

Crown Vintage Gianza Chelsea Boot, which can be availed at a retail price of $80. Crown Vintage Yuliana Boot, which can be availed at a retail price of $80. Crown Vintage Janis Clog, which can be availed at a retail price of $60. Crown Vintage Mandy Riding Boot, which can be availed at a retail price of $80. Crown Vintage Naliana Penny Mule, which can be availed at a retail price of $50. Crown Vintage Taren Boot, which can be availed at a retail price of $80. Crown Vintage Khelani Mary Jane Pump, which can be availed at a retail price of $70. Crown Vintage Marley Bootie, which can be availed at a retail price of $60.

Most of the pieces are clad in a basic and minimalistic color palette including beige, white, gray, brown, and more. The entire collection can be availed at prices ranging from under $150 in sizes 5 to 12.

The collection is accompanied by a creative campaign featuring Emma Roberts, which was shot in Los Angeles in August 2022. The actress is seen wearing the collection piece in inspiring images and videos.

The collaborative collection can be availed exclusively on the official e-commerce site of DSW and in all 500 store locations, starting October 3, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far