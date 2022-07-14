Where to buy Footpatrol x The Rolling Stones collection? Release date, and more explored

London-based streetwear and sneaker store, Footpatrol is collaborating with one of the most iconic British rock and roll bands, The Rolling Stones. The collaboration between the two pioneers marks the debut of their partnership to celebrate both their anniversaries especially.

The collaborative collection between the two pioneers will offer an apparel and accessories line, including t-shirts, crew necks, drumsticks, bracelets, and more. The Footpatrol for The Rolling Stones collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce sites of Footpatrol and in the physical stores on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 3 am EST.

More about the upcoming collaborative collection via Footpatrol x The Rolling Stones, celebrating their anniversaries

Upcoming collaborative collection via Footpatrol x The Rolling Stones, celebrating the anniversaries (Image via Footpatrol)

The Footpatrol label was founded by streetwear icons Simon Porter, Michael Kopelman, and Fraser Cooke. It was started in 2002 as an independent sneakers store. This year marks the store's 20th anniversary, whereas the iconic music band, The Rolling Stones, is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

In honor of their joint anniversaries and The Rolling Stones 'SIXTY 2022' tour, the duo will release collaborative merch to celebrate the band's roots in music and, specifically, rock and roll. The Footpatrol's site introduces the collection,

"The British soundscape of rhythm and rock returns to their home soil to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Rich in history and paving their own way of musical ambition, London will see the return of The Rolling Stones."

While introducing the collection, the Footpatrol site gives the rock band's fans details of their upcoming tour,

"Returning to their sea of dedicated fans at their London-leg of the tour taking place in Hyde Park on the June 25th and the 3rd July 2022, followed by the Paris tour that will take place on the 23rd July 2022."

The collaborative collection is a look inside the archives of the label while staying true to the ethos of the rock and roll band,

"In-line with Footpatrol’s 20th anniversary and The Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour 2022, we dug deep into the archives to create a capsule collection inspired by the band’s legacy in Rock & Roll."

The capsule will include two graphic t-shirts in classic black and white colorways. The tees will be only available exclusively at stores in Paris and London. The white t-shirt features the iconic tongue logo alongside the Great British, and French flag amalgamated in the tongue. The tongue graphic is adorned on the right side of the front chest.

The tee features the members of the music band and the Access Guest graphic on the front. The black tee offers the tongue logo without the British and French flags. A bunch of polaroid pictures of the members is also seen throughout the front of the tee. The back of both the tees features a shoutout to the band in a stylized cursive font.

The collection also offers another tee and a Crew Neck. The crew neck comes in a grey colorway, whereas the tee is adorned with a printed image of the band and a white colorway base. The site explains,

"The remaining designs make use of the much accumulated imagery taken of the band over the years."

The athletic crew neck sweatshirt is adorned in Heather Grey colorway and takes inspiration from the late 90s Stones' merchandise. The right side features a "CREW" lettering which is a nod to the Stones' tour party. The co-branded logo featuring a tongue graphic and the Footpatrol scroll on the front chest of the sweatshirt completes the piece.

The collection can be availed exclusively on Footpatrol's e-commerce site on July 16, 2022, at 8 am BST, or 3 am EST.

