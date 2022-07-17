Where to buy the Forever 21 x Airwalk collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The iconic fashion and lifestyle brand, Forever 21 announced their latest collaboration with the skateboarding and action sports lifestyle label Airwalk on July 15, 2022. The collaborative collection between the two labels is collaborating for a back-to-school-inspired collection.

The collection integrates Airwalk's skating legacy and culture with Forever 21's '80s and 90's heritage. The collection is available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of Forever 21 U.S. The collection will include footwear, apparel, and accessories for the whole family, including kids, men and women.

More about the newly released Forever 21 x Airwalk Back-to-School nostalgic collection

Newly released Back-to-School nostalgic collection (Image via Forever 21)

The collection is released in 81 styles, including inclusive pieces for the plus size. The nostalgic element is added throughout the collection with the addition of stripes details, bold graphics, checker details, Chains, and more. Winner Park, Chief Executive Officer of Forever 21, talks about the collaboration in the official press release:

“Forever 21 and Airwalk have a shared So-Cal heritage, from the street to the beach, and this collaboration reflects that iconic style and rebellious attitude. This unique collection addresses current trends toward streetwear and nostalgia, while driving relevancy with a new generation of back-to-school shoppers who are leaning into skate culture.”

The collection will offer skirts, tops, tees, t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, cardigans, caps, pants, jeans, lowers, crop tees, raglan tees, socks, bags, and more. Group President Lifestyle, Chief Brand Officer of Authentic Brands Group, Jarrod Weber, talks about the collaboration,

“We are incredibly pleased for consumers to experience this collaboration between two iconic brands. Airwalk’s association with skate culture alongside Forever 21’s ability to consistently deliver trend-forward fashion creates the opportunity for both brands to secure a strong and long-lasting relationship with younger audiences.”

The following are amazing apparel pieces from the collection includes:

Graphic denim overalls retail for $49.99. Checkered patch jacket, which retails for $59.99. Pinstriped twill pants, which retails for $34.99 Abstract checkered shirt, which retails for $34.99 Graphic joggers, which retails for $37.99. Checkered shorts, which retails for $34.99. Graphic fleece joggers, which retails for $29.99. Twill patch jacket, which retails for $59.99. Colorblock plaid pants, which retails for $39.99. Denim mini skirt, which retails for $27.99. Combo tee, which retails for $24.99. Logo trim pants, which retails for $34.99. Gralhic hoodie (kids), which retails for $24.99 Striped crop tee, which retails for $22.99. Pterodactyl graphic tee, which retails for $19.99.

Airwalk have brought their So-Cal style for more than three decades, and they have given a style with attitude and aesthetic to consumers worldwide. This further marks the first collaboration done by the skate brand this year, 2022. The two labels have created unconventional items that exude nostalgia and can help youngsters express their individuality.

Airwalk was established in 1986 and is known for its one-of-a-kind performance and lifestyle gear in action sports and skateboarding.

It has solidified the legacy in pop culture and offers apparel for men and women, including other categories of accessories, footwear, skate hardgoods, and more.

The collaborative capsule can be availed at prices ranging from $4.99 for socks in kids' sizes to $69.99 for Combo Bomber Jacket. The collection was launched on July 15, 2022, on the official e-commerce sites, apps, and physical stores of Forever 21.

