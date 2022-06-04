5 best brands like Zara in the USA

Zara is definitely one of the It-brands, considering their trendy styles, reasonable prices, and goldmine quality. So, if one is fashion-savvy, they will most likely have the label's app on their phone or be continually web browsing through their collection. One of the world's largest fast-fashion retailers, owned by Inditex, has one of the biggest distribution groups and consistently releases new items at unbelievable pricing.

Whether you're a fashionista who goes for maximalistic essence or hard-core minimalistic ethos, Zara can give you runway-worthy pieces, as well as, basics for the day. The label's collections will constantly pique your interest, which is a testament to the fashion giant's power.

Even if you are purchasing the most recent collection from the brand, it is possible that many people in your social circle own the same apparel. So, if you want to shake things up and revamp your wardrobe, there are many different brands that can provide you with a similar assortment that is packed with trendy pieces.

In the spirit of expanding and growing your wardrobe, we've compiled a list of 5 super-chic brands that have similar vibes to Zara and may bring the same kind of essence to the table.

Mango and 4 other brands similar to Zara in the USA

1) H&M

H&M brand's logo (Image via H&M)

Story continues below ad

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, stylised as H&M, is a Swedish multinational clothing retailer with headquarters in Stockholm and a global presence in 74 countries, with over 5000 outlets. The global clothing retailer specialises in fast-fashion for men, women, teenagers, and kids.

H&M is right behind Spain-based Inditex (parent company of Zara) in the list of the largest global clothing retailers. Founded by Erling Persson in 1947, the company is now being run by his son, Stefan Persson and Helena Helmersson. Zara is a bit more expensive than H&M. H&M has often collaborated with bigger names and has an atelier for customs.

2) Forever 21

Story continues below ad

Los Angeles, California-based fast fashion retailer Forever 21, stylized as FOREVER 21, is a giant American brand in the U.S.A. The company began with just a small 900 square feet store in Los Angeles' Highland Park in 1984. The label has a total of 700 stores worldwide.

The label offers trendy and fashionable offerings with affordable pricing and offers accessories, beauty products, apparel, and home goods for men, women, and children. The collection is chic and has affiliated brands such as Kendall + Kylie for the offerings.

Forever 21 definitely has better and lower prices compared to Zara, however, the size range of the former is less inclusive than the latter. Forever 21 offers lingerie sections as well, while the latter is lacking in that department. Coming onto the quality, Zara clothes do justice to their prices, while Forever 21 is just like fast-fashion, and can last a season only.

3) Mango

Mango brand (Image via Mango)

Story continues below ad

Spanish label, Mango, was founded in Barcelona and is known for its women's, kids' and men's apparel pieces as well as accessories line. The label has adopted a rapid fashion strategy without sacrificing product quality. The label owns over 2000 stores worldwide in 100 countries.

When it comes to pricing, Zara is less expensive than Mango because the former caters to youths and young average buyers, whilst Mango caters to the affluent and upper-middle classes while outfitting urbanites. Zara may have a piece or two of lower quality, but Mango is more focused on quality.

4) ASOS

Story continues below ad

ASOS plc, stylized as Asos, is a British fashion and cosmetic retailer which is an online exclusive. Founded in London in 2000, the brand is now available for shipping in 196 countries worldwide, with an offering of 850 brands.

asos originally stood for as seen on screen, and sold products that were spotted on celebrities, in movies, premiers, and more. This gave the company some early recognition, but the meaning was quickly transformed, and it was now selling every type of product in sophisticated, trendy, and bossy silhouettes.

While Zara may provide a limited number of products, Asos, like any other online retailer, offers an enormous number of products in both high and low price ranges. Quality-wise, because the former's products can be seen in physical stores as well, one can test their own products. Compared to this asos has a dominantly online presence. It has a clear return policy and can still be tested with some additional time.

Story continues below ad

5) Everlane

Everlane brand (Image via Everlane)

American retailer Everlane is another giant in fast fashion, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The brand has a wide array of product selections in men’s, women’s, and kids sizes, as well as accessories line.

Founded by Michael Preysman and Jesse Farmer in 2010, the direct-to-consumer online and physical store retailer swiftly grew in rank due to its mission of selling apparel at transparent pricing.

The company gives their customers a chance to see how much each item costs to produce, what the sale price is, and what is the mark-up. Its ethical pricing, quality products, and trendy ensembles is what keep one hooked up to the brand.

Everlane has its own fan base just like Zara enthusiast and has essentials which are wardrobe staples. Everlane prices are far more reasonable than the latter, while the quality is comparable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far