Where to buy the Frame x Ritz Paris collection? Price, release date, and more explored

American denim fashion label Frame recently collaborated with the iconic hotel Ritz Paris for the second time. The denim-turned-lifestyle label Frame, which was founded by Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson in 2012, has collaborated with Ritz Paris to create a capsule that incorporates the logo of the famed hotel which opened in 1898.

The dynamic duo renewed their partnership with a merch collection that comprises a wide variety of style staples. The release of the limited-edition 42-piece collection includes both apparel and accessories. The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Frame from September 8, 2022.

More about the newly released 42-piece Frame x Ritz Paris apparel and accessories collection

The two labels dropped their first collaborative line last winter which was much sought-after and sold out quickly as well. The collection fused the legendary Parisian hotelier's logo and famed crest on luxe everyday styles from the American fashion brand Frame.

Now, for the second iteration, the two are once again collaborating to merge French sophistication with American classics. In an interview with WWD, Erik Torstensson, co-founder of Frame, commented upon the second collection, saying,

“It was very natural to continue to tell this story. We had 22 styles the first time around, and now we have 42.”

In an official press release, Erik Torstensson further commented on the collection and revealed his sentiments behind the collaboration,

“Ritz Paris is an institution of French culture and an embodiment of the capital’s history and timeless elegance. We are thrilled to have created a second collection that we feel celebrates both Ritz Paris and FRAME’s beautifully aligned vision of everyday outfitting.”

The second capsule offers all-American staples like crewneck sweatshirts, varsity jackets, and more, including outerwear options such as tracksuits and jackets, as well as essentials such as denim, classic tees, and hoodies.

Other than apparel options, the collection also includes a bunch of hotel stay essentials such as robes, eye masks, slippers, pet offerings, and more. The accessories include ball caps, high-top sneakers, socks, and cashmere beanies. Childrenswear has also been added to make the new release a fully rounded collection.

A few pieces in the collection include,

Unisex Cashmere Sweater, which can be availed at a retail price of $648. Women's Track Suit Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $498. Jacket can be matched with Track Suit Pant , which can be availed at a retail price of $398. Men's Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $398. Women's Puffer, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,498. Unisex Varsity Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $2,298. Rits Hat, which can be availed at a retail price of $148. Velvet Robe, which can be availed at a retail price of $498. Men's Wide Leg Jean, which can be availed at a retail price of $798. Ritz Dog Puffer, which can be availed at a retail price of $298. Ritz Unisex High Top Sneaker, which can be availed at a retail price of $398.

While the collaborative pieces celebrate the Parisian hotel's status as one of the most luxurious and legendary stays in the City of Light, the ad campaign for the collection, however, captures the heart of New York City. The ad campaign, shot by photographer Alasdair McLellan, makes an attempt at connecting the two cultures. The 42-piece collaborative collection can be availed, starting from September 8, at prices ranging from $140 to $2,200.

The new collaborative collection will be sold on the official e-commerce site of Frame, at the hotel, Ritz Paris' concept store, pop-up shop at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Galeries Lafayette in Doha, Qatar, and at the Printemps in Paris.

