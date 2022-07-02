Where to buy the Givenchy x Disney 101 Dalmatian collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The French luxury house, Givenchy, is collaborating with Disney once again for a limited-edition capsule, dubbed 101 Damatians. The collection is adorned with the beloved pups from the animated 1961 hit movie 101 Dalmatians. The fashion house is offering a luxury capsule of the same name, which was released on the official e-commerce site of the French fashion house on July 1, 2022.

The second limited-edition collection via the collaborative duo celebrates loyalty, love, and high style in the City of Lights. The collection is a continuation of the "The Wonder Gallery" series, which began earlier this year in May to commemorate Walt Disney and its franchise. Now, the second chapter of the long-term collaboration is unveiled and can be availed in a price range of $230 to $1,665.

More about the newly launched Givenchy x Disney's 101 Dalmatian collection under 'The Wonder Gallery' series

Newly launched 101 Dalmatian collection under The Wonder Gallery series (Image via Sportskeeda)

The newly launched collection has been designed by the fashion house's creative director, Matthew M. Williams, in collaboration with the Disney team. The collection is a celebration of love and loyalty and it references the iconic characters, Pongo, Perdita, and their cute pups, as they step out in the City of Light for adventure and fun. The official site introduces the collection:

"For the second chapter in its long-term collaboration with Disney, the House of Givenchy is pleased to unveil a limited-edition capsule collection starring beloved characters from the iconic 1961 animated film Disney’s 101 Dalmatians."

The collection will be unveiled alongside a custom-made animated film which was created by the legends of Walt Disney Animation Studios, and the video features a special appearance by supermodelel, Kate Moss. The site introduces the collection:

"The animated video for this Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians collection was overseen by Eric Goldberg, the renowned Disney director and 2D animator who brought to life such diverse and unforgettable characters as the Genie in Aladdin, the satyr Phil in Hercules, and Louis, the trumpet-playing alligator in The Princess and the Frog."

The campaign video further enhances storytelling with the addition of the Dalmatians at Givenchy on the Avenue George V. In the video, the Dalmatians are joined by supermodel Kate Moss, and Matthew M. Williams. All of them convene at the same abovementioned spot in front of the Givenchy window to look wonderously at the items.

Cruelle De Vil, who also appears in the video, disrupts the moment but is immediately shooed away by Pongo and Perdita, the pups' parents.

Eric Goldberg referred to the the collection in a press release and said:

“To have the opportunity to tell a story and create new animation with the characters from 101 Dalmatians, through the imaginative and playful lens of the House of Givenchy, was an absolute dream."

The collection features graphics of small spotty pups frolicking around on the balconies of the Hotel de Caraman, romping over the fashion house's "4G" emblem or at the house' landmark address. The great antagonist, Cruella de Vil, also makes an appearance in the collection, as she is seen holding multiple shopping bags through the Paris' Golden Traingle.

The collection features a wide range of collectible pieces for both men and women, including a ready-to-wear apparel line, shoes, bags, accessories, and jewelry.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the luxury house for a price range of $400 to $4200 for apparel ready-to-wear pieces, $335 to $575 for the jewelry pieces, and $230 to $1665 for accessories.

