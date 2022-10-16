Where to buy the Gucci x Palace collection? Price, release date, and more explored 

The Italian luxury label Gucci has collaborated with the British skating and clothing retailer Palace for apparel, footwear, and accessories collection. Recently, Gucci's collaboration juggernaut has taken the fashion world by storm, including its normcore chic collab with The North Face, a luxury collection with Balenciaga, and retro sports collab with Adidas.

The upcoming collaboration is an experimentation, as the two labels are launching a collection inspired by the youth culture and logo-heavy items. The collection will include approx 70 items and will be dropped exclusively on the official e-commerce site of Gucci Vault and selective physical stores on October 21, 2022.

The upcoming 70-piece Gucci x Palace collection will be featuring apparel, accessories, and footwear lines

The upcoming 70-piece Gucci x Palace collection featuring apparel, accessories, and footwear lines (Image via Gucci Vault)

The special collaboration between Gucci's Alessandro Michele and Palace's co-founders Gareth Skewis and Lev Tanju is an experiment where the common sensibilities of both labels blend uniquely. The collection draw's its inspiration from the British label's archives and Gucci's unexpected influence on youth culture.

The collaborative collection focuses on the latest streetwear trends. In an official press release, Gucci's creative director comments upon the collaboration with Gareth Skewis and Tanju, who he has always adored:

“This didn’t come about by chance, but rather from the will of people who shared the same things, from heterogeneity, from the street, and there is really a bit of everything inside."

The collection marks the debut of Palace's women's ready-to-wear design. A few apparel pieces in the collection include:

Leather jacket with embroideries and patches Leather pants with patches Shearling jacket with allover GG embossing Denim jacket with faux fur, crystals, and studs details Wool jacquard knit bomber with Palace Gucci logo GG-P pattern baggy jeans Nylon track pants with patches Nylon track jacket with patches Canvas mini skirt with lace and crystal Canvas GG-P kilt with G square buckles

Other than apparel items, the unique footwear collection steals a lot of focus. The collaborative collection's footwear options include:

Leather Horsebit loafer with P charm Gucci GG-P canvas Horsebit loafer with P charm Women's leather sneaker GG-P Supreme women's sneaker Women's web slides with logo

The most prominent shoe in the collection is the Gucci loafer featuring a "P charm," which has been constructed out of gold horsebit hardware. The separates and insignias are stamped in a repetitive pattern with Gucci's double-G logo and Palace's Tri-Ferg insignia.

Another highlight the collection is the low-top tennis style, called the 'GG-P Supreme Women's Sneaker,' which can be availed in two colorways. The first version features Gucci's iconic Diamante monogram print mixed with British label's motifs.

The second Supreme Women's sneaker comes clad in a pristine white, green, and red color palette, which is a nod to Gucci's house colors. The sneakers also feature a co-branded nod with "PALACE" and "Gucci" lettering in gold font on the upper.

A handful of loafer options elevate the collection with all-black leather and three new colorways featuring pink, tan, and dark brown color palettes. Lastly, Gucci flip-flops finish off the footwear collection.

The collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Gucci Vault and select physical stores in London, Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Bangkok, among others on october 21, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes