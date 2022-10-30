Where to buy Halo Infinite x Adidas NMD V3 "UNSC"? Release date and more explored

Adidas is collaborating with the first-person shooting video game Halo Infinite's game developers, 343 Industries, and Xbox for an iteration of the NMD V3. The silhouette, dubbed the NMD V3 "UNSC", is being launched by the German sportswear giant to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the video game, which was launched in November 2021.

Adidas and Xbox have previously been connected many times, but this marks the first silhouette for the one-year-old video game. Halo Infinite took to Twitter via their official handle to announce the launch of the collaborative shoe on October 22, 2022. They further announced that the shoe will be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas on November 5, 2022.

The 343 Industries marked its first foray into the modern live service gaming industry via Halo Infinite. The video game has returned the iconic franchise to its modern live servicing true single player format, while catering to the needs of communities that need to connect for free matchmaking games such as Apex Legends and Fortnite.

The video game marks its one-year anniversary in November and the German sportswear label has released its plans to commemorate the occasion in collaboration with Xbox. The design of the collaborative shoe evokes Master Chief's loud and confusing journey through the main story campaign.

The journey has been heralded as one of the best in the six-game series. The design further mimics the definitive blue found across Halo's iconic ring, Master Chief's AI, Cortana, and Energy Swords. The upper is made out of re-engineered mesh, which is spread across the upper in a horizontally-striped padding pattern.

The horizontally-striped padding features cross-stitching details and semi-translucent panels while adding additional baby blue stripes line the forefoot and heels.

The silhouette has a vibrant turquoise base affixed, alongside the titular baby blue accents that centers themselves upon the semi-translucent sole unit, multiple trefoil logos, and the mudguards.

The titular blue hue contrasts with the steel gray hue to disturb the luminous tonal spectrum. The steel gray shade appears affixed over the midfoot's Three Stripes logo, pull tabs, laces, sockliners, and heel counters. The midsole features the iconic BOOST technology.

Diehard fans of the series will notice that the heel clips are outfitted with inspired embellishments, such as the Stronghold game and the Capture the Flag icons. More detailing is added with the Lumu AI and Fret insignias on the tongue tags. Finishing off the branding details, the shoe features UNSC branding over the medial profile.

The sockliners also come clad in a navy blue hue with "Adidas" lettering. The UNSC lettering refers to the "United Nations Space Command." The white BOOST midsoles come partially covered in matte blue rubber. The look is finished off with navy dark blue outsoles.

The Halo Infinite x Xbox x NMD V3 shoes will be released on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on November 5, 2022.

