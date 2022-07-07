Where to buy Heron Preston x Zellerfeld Heron01 3-D printed sneakers? Everything we know so far

American artist, shoe and clothing designer, creative director, and DJ, Heron Preston, is collaborating with the 3-D printed sneaker company, Zellerfeld. This is the second time that the pair will be collaborating.

The collaborative duo are back with an updated model of their HERON01 3D Printed shoes, which came out in October 2021. The incredibly popular and successful shoes have been sold out.

For the new model, the duo is redesigning the HERON01 with the updated version of 0.81 with a new designer and more possibilities of conscious production. While the release date of the retail shoes hasn't been announced yet, it has been confirmed that they will be dropped sometime in July 2022.

Meanwhile, the Beta testing for the updated HERON01 Version 0.81 has already begun on the official e-commerce site of Zellerfeld.

More about the upcoming Heron Preston x Zellerfeld Heron01 3-D printed sneakers in Version 0.81

upcoming Heron Preston x Zellerfeld Heron01 3D printed sneakers in Version 0.81 (Image via Zellerfeld)

For the new HERON01 3D-printed shoes, the collaborative duo is looking at the possibilities of conscious production with a new design. The design comes with an updated Version of 0.81.

Heron Preston took to his Instagram to announce the upcoming shoes on June 28, 2022. In the caption of the post, he wrote that nothing excites him more in "footwear today than the work" he is doing with Zellerfeld. He added that every morning that he wakes up, he discovers something new.

The mukti-faceted designer also stated in the caption:

"Our 2nd beta drop is coming in July! I really want you guys to experience how these feel!"

In his Instagram post, Heron Preston also uploaded a video of one of the beta testers washing the shoes without hands. He further showcased the dirty shoe being squeaky clean after the wash.

Preston also expressed his excitement about the product and the positive reviews they have been receiving from the beta tester.

He said:

"Our beta test program helps us learn and discover how my 3D sneakers perform in the real world for real occasions so we can continue to improve. We all know how crazy it can get for our footwear at music festivals! It can get super messy with mud and dirt and dust everywhere. But I think we found a solution! I was just sent this video submitted by one of our testers at a festival showing me how easy it is to remove dirt with a splash of water," he wrote.

Following the introduction of Version 0.80, Zellerfeld received feedback and utilized it for the betterment of form, fit and more to prepare the new edition.

Version 0.81 is a fully 3-D printed silhouette with a bunch of improved changes. These include changes in the collar shape that have been made wider for easy entry of the foot. The upper of the sneakers has been made softer.

While Version 0.80 had more usage of materials, this time around, the material usage has been reduced.

The toe box has also been expanded and made bigger for added comfort. The fully printed shoe was given an added, higher heel inclination for a better fit and to enhance arch support. The midsole design has also been advanced for a snugger fit.

In addition to the newest HERON01 Version 0.81, the collaborative duo will be expanding their footwear beta program to regularly add new testers and improved changes. Other than the shoes, the program will also introduce sports performance footwear testing.

The latest pairs of Version 0.81 and beta test pairs are set to retail at a price of $350. The collaborative duo will be offering one additional free update when the next iteration, possibly when Version 0.82 will come around.

To avail the free new update offering, the beta testers must provide feedback for the new release and return their previous pair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far