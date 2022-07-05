Where to buy the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low City Pack collection? Everything we know so far

Following rumors from May 2022, we now have a series of early imagery showcasing the full look at the upcoming HUF x Nike collaboration. The two giants from the U.S. State are collaborating for the SB Dunk Low 3-piece collection, dubbed the City Pack.

The City Pack collection will offer three new colorways to commemorate the skateboarding imprint's 20th anniversary celebration. The San Francisco imprint, HUF, has been a long time collaborator of the swoosh label and its Nike SB sub-label. The upcoming collaboration continues to honor HUF founder, Keith Hufnagel, who succumbed to brain cancer in 2020.

The upcoming collaborative collection is expected to bring 3 new colorways of Nike SB Dunk Low, along with an accompanying apparel range, which will be available for purchase on HUF's official e-commerce site along with a few select skate shops.

HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low City Pack: More about the upcoming 3-piece footwear collection

A closer look at the 3-piece footwear collection, HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low City Pack (Image via @prvt.selection / Instagram)

Arriving as part of the celebration of HUF's 20th anniversary, the collaborative collection pays homage to the skateboarding label's founder, Keith Hufnagel, who was a pro skateboarder himself. The upcoming 3-piece Nike SB Dunk Low will be joining the previous collaborative catalog from the duo - Dunk High, Air Max, and Air Trainer 1.

On July 2, 2022, Sneaker leaker page, @prvt.selection took to Instagram to give brand enthusiasts an early look at the upcoming collaboration. The pictures of the upcoming collaboration revealed three colorways of the Nike SB Dunk Low, i.e. 'NYC,' ' San Francisco', and 'Friends & Family'.

While the NYC colorway is a nod to Hufnagel's birthplace, the San Francisco colorway is a nod to the pro skateboarder's Bay Area roots, and the Friends & Family colorway celebrates his beliefs in the community and love for them.

A closer look at the new colorways

The first on the list is the Friend & Family colorway, which can immediately be recognized from the 2004 HUF x Nike Air Max 1 piece, which was donned in grey and green. The shoes also take inspiration from the Dunk High Tie Die colorway released the same year, as the quarter panels of the sneakers are clad in white, grey, and green colored tie-die patterns.

The shoe is made out of leather material with skyline details on the heel. The tongues features a "Wait... What?" lettering, alongside the SB Dunk branding. More details are added with the "HUF" branding appearing on the heels.

The second on the list is the San Francisco colorway, which is a nod to the pro baseball team, the San Francisco Giants. This colorway takes inspiration from the 2004 released Tie Dye SB Dunk High color scheme. The sneakers are clad in white, orange, and black colorway, which takes inspiration from the hippie community that is seen in Hufnagel's home city.

The toe boxes feature the "HUF" lettering, the heels feature a "Keith Hufnagel" lettering in a mis-matched pattern, and the tongue features "San Francisco" lettering over the sneakers. The lettering seen over the heels is nearly identical to the Major League Baseball franchise's jersey. Over the heels, the pair also depicts the city skyline.

Lastly, the NYC colorway follows the classic white-on-navy color scheme, which was inspired by some NY details. The heels feature New York City's skyline, as it also reveals "Keith Forever" lettering in a mis-matched pattern. The Keith Forever lettering is embroidered in navy blue over the white base.

The tongue features a "New York City" lettering alongside the SB Dunk branding. The toe boxes feature a "HUF" lettering branding, which is complemented with the silver swoosh, adjacent to the co-branding details.

Further release information and pricing details haven't yet been revealed by either of the labels involved in the collaborative project.

However, the shoes are expected to be released sometime in 2022 on HUF's official e-commerce site.

