HUF x Thrasher collection? Release date and more details explored 

The skate and lifestyle brand, HUF, announced a collaboration with Thrasher, the premier skateboarding magazine on May 31, 2022, for its upcoming collection. Founded in 1981 by Eric Thrasher, it has become one of the most celebrated magazines amongst skateboarders.

The ethos of the two labels complements each other, making it natural for them to collaborate. The upcoming collaborative collection consists of an apparel line, a footwear option, and accessories pieces, and is slated to be released on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 9 a.m. PST.

More about the newly released HUF x Thrasher Ballpark-themed collection

Newly released HUF x Thrasher Ballpark-themed collection (Image via HUF)

The Los Angeles-based skating and lifestyle brand, HUF worldwide, has become one of the most respected and pioneering labels in its category. Founded by skateboarding legend Keith Hufnagel in 2002, the brand has quickly witnessed a surge in numbers with its street-style worthy outfits and unprecedented collaborative streak.

After a successful collaboration with Stussy for the Keith Forever collection, and Marvel for a 90's inspired clothing collection, the label is back with another deemed-to-be successful collaboration with the Thrasher magazine label. Introducing the collection, the HUF site reads,

"Founded in 1981, Thrasher Magazine’s become skateboarding’s premier mag and a worldwide icon. The HUF x Thrasher Collection brings two Bay Area GOATS together to celebrate their legacies."

Both labels were created in the Bay Area, San Francisco, the former in 2002 and the latter in 1981.For their upcoming collection, the labels' are reminiscing about the basketball-inspired vintage silhouettes, graphic tees, and ballpark themed accessories.

The HUF site further offers a preview of the upcoming collection,

"Mixing throwback baseball-inspired pieces with new takes on Thrasher’s Skate Goat mascot, the collection includes vintage apparel, graphic tees, and ballpark-themed accessories."

HUF x Thrasher Ballpark-themed collection (Image via HUF)

The collaborative collection will consist of 30-piece apparel, footwear and accessories line.

The full apparel collection includes,

Field Crew Jacket, which retails for $130. Field Crew Pant, which retails for $100. Center Field Baseball Jersey, which retails for $90 and comes in two colorways, i.e., Black and Natural. Bayview Pullover Hoodie, which retails for $85 and comes in four colorways, i.e.- Athletic Heather, Black, Forest Green, and Navy. Split Coaches Jacket, which retails for $85 and comes in two colorways i.e., Black and Forest Green. Candlestick Crewneck Sweatshirts, which retails for $75. Monteray Long Sleeve T-shirt, which retails for $24 and comes in two colorways, i.e., Black and White. Ricon T-shirt, which retails for $34. High Point T-shirt, which retails for $34 and comes in four colorways, i.e., Blaack, White, Forest Green, and Chocolate. Portola T-shirt, which retails for $34 and comes in two colorways, i.e. Black and White. Mason T-shirt, which retails for $34 and comes in two colorways, i.e., Black and Sand. Sunnydale T-shirt, which retails for $34 and comes in three colorways, i.e., Black, White, and Chocolate. Deep Drive Fleece Short, which retails for $65. Center Filed Sock, which retails for $18 and comes in two colorways, i.e., Black and Natural. Duality Sock, which retails for $18, and comes in two colorways, i.e., White and Chocolate.

The full-rounded collaborative collection also includes a bunch of accompanying items such as skate decks, footwear slides, hats, beanies, stickers, pins, keychains, and baseball-inspired bat & ball set. The inclusion of accessories and footwear makes it a truly well-rounded assortment of sorts.

The full accessories line includes,

Heritage Skate Deck, which retails for $60 Slide, which retails for $45 Bobble Goat, which retails for $40 Split Snapback Hat, which retails for $40 Center Field Snapbback Hat, which retails for $38 Field Crew Beanie, which retails for $28 and comes in two colorways, i.e., Black and Chocolate. Grand Slam Ball Sticker, which retails for $15. Mini Bar Bottle Opener Keychain, which retails for $8 Jersey Koozie, which retails for $8 Rincon Sticker, which retails for $4. High Point Sticker, which retails for $4 Duality Sticker, which retails for $4 Goat Sticker, which retails for $4 Ball & Bat Set, which retails for $30 Stadium Pin Set, which retails for $14.

The HUF x Thrasher line includes a co-branded logo that combines the Thrasher Skate Goat logo with the HUF "H" motif. The range exhibits a vintage vibe over the apparel styles and ballpark-themed accessories while integrating its usual street style staples.

The matching Field Crew set, which offers a vintage retro-esque ensemble, is one of the collection's standouts. Coach jackets, classic hoodies, baseball jerseys, shorts, and classic baseball caps are other standouts from the collection that contribute to the collection's overall aesthetic.

Other items like skateboards, Goat bobbleheads, ball-bat sets, and collaborative stickers can transport you back to your childhood. The entire range is available to buy on the HUF's official e-commerce site, starting June 2, 2022, at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EDT.

