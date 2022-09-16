Where to buy the Jahan Loh x G-Shock timepiece? Price, release date, and more explored

The Singapore-based contemporary artist Jahan Loh is collaborating with the Japanese timepiece manufacturer G-Shock for an exclusive offering. The dynamic duo has renewed their partnership to offer a timepiece in a presentation box, which will reflect on his last graffiti work done in Singapore.

G-Shock Singapore is collaborating with Johan Loh to create a South East Asian (SEA) exclusive model, G-SHOCK GA-110JAH22-2A. This is also a base model of the digital-analog GA-110 series, a G-shock timepiece immensely popular globally. The special edition is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of G-Shock Singapore on September 20, 2022, at 11 am SST. The in-store launch will follow on September 24, 2022, at 11 am SST.

More about the upcoming Jahan Loh x G-Shock GA-110 series SEA-exclusive collaborative watch

Upcoming Jahan Loh x G-Shock GA-110 series SEA-exclusive collaborative watch (Image via G-Shock)

G-Shock's collaboration with Jahan Loh is associated with the artist's paintings and is almost donned in a blue hue. The timepiece will be accompanied by a specially designed packaging, making it an exceptional collaborative model. Before revealing the collection, G-Shock introduced its enthusiasts to the artist first, saying:

"Jahan Loh is a multi-disciplinary artist known for merging graffiti wildstyle with Chinese script. His works reveal a deep fascination for his cultural history and the unknown, at times exploiting the subjective nature of storytelling to present his own visions of the past and future."

The collaborative timepiece is almost entirely covered in a basic blue hue, which contrasts with the band ring, face, and buttons that are accentuated with the distinctive colors of pink.

More details are added over the back panel and the band with the impressive design based on the letters that read "I HAVE SEEN THE FUTURE" and “The Future Is Not Something For Mankind To Predict.” The lettering is also designed by Jahan Loh.

The dial and face of the watch features a pink accent hue over the basic blue. At 3 o'clock, the dial shows his signature and the unique packaging design that finished off Jahan Loh's world of graphic marvels. The watch further represents a tiny time capsule of the last graffiti piece he did in 2006 in Singapore. The artwork was done in the early aughts on a building in ANN Siang Hill, which had been sealed off for conservation.

Although the grafitti has been long gone, the building still stands strong, just like the memory of the artwork. The watch's dial features the coordinates of Singapore to remind the fans that even as we move onwards into the future, some part of us is left in the past and we have reached where we are today due to the past.

The timepiece is accompanied by a campaign animated video, which the site describes as,

"The animation is his imaginary future of what could have happened back in 2006."

The blue and pink color scheme is reflected through an eye-catching choice of a light grey on a purple LCD display.

G-Shock is offering the exclusive watch as a part of two different sets. The first set is GA-110JAH22-2ADR, which will be presented in a G-Shock tin that is decorated by Jahan Loh. The first set can be availed throughout South East Asia at a retail price of S$219 (approx $155).

The second set is 110JAH22-2SPCBOX, which will be presented inside a pink and blue vinyl model of the Peranakan House, Singapore Club St. The Peranakan House was the site of his last graffiti work that was done in 2006. The second set can be availed exclusively in Singapore at a retail price of S$239 (approx $170).

The watches can be availed online at G-Shock, starting on September 20, 2022, and in stores beginning on September 24, 2022. The collaborative collection can also be availed via Dover Street Market Singapore.

