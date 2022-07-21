Where to buy HUF x G-Shock anniversary timepiece? Price, release date, and more explored

The Keith Hufnagel-founded streetwear brand, HUF, has collaborated with Kikuo Ibe's iconic Japanese watchmaker brand, G-Shock, to create a limited-edition collaborative timepiece. This year, HUF (founded in 2002) marks its 20th year anniversary, and G-Shock is its latest collaborator in the ongoing celebrations.

Commemorating the anniversary, the HUF x G-Shock timepiece pays homage to the roots of skate and sneaker culture, that both the brands were built upon.

The limited-edition timepiece was released on July 21, 2022, on the official e-commerce sites of Casio, G-Shock, and HUF. The watch can also be availed in the physical stores of HUF, HUF retail partners, and the Japanese watchmaker's Soho Store in the U.S. for a retail price of $140.

More about the upcoming HUF x G-Shock 20th anniversary limited-edition timepiece

Upcoming HUF x G-Shock 20th anniversary limited-edition timepiece (Image via Casio)

The upcoming collaborative timepiece, i.e., the GA2100HUF-5A watch, will accentuate the design elements of both the labels, such as HUF's signature neon green color and logo on the watch face as well as the dial of model 2100 for the watch maker's label.

More branding has been added with the addition of the engraved 20th anniversary logo on the rear back of the iconic analog watch silhouette.

Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division, talked about the collaborative partnership between the two labels:

"We're honored to continue our longstanding partnership with HUF with the release of this very special anniversary model. Known as a leader in streetwear and fashion, HUF fuses craftsmanship, design, and functionality into each creation."

The iconic 2100 model comes paired with a classic cognac brown wristband and is manufactured by Casio. Shibuya further talked about the collaborative timepiece:

"The latest design perfectly pairs the classic Californian skate culture that HUF was founded on with the signature durability that G-SHOCK is known for, creating a stand out timepiece that celebrates the best of both brands."

The GA2100HUF-5A will feature a range of important technical capabilities, including the watch maker's standard technology of shock resistance, double LED light, water resistance (200m), full calendars, daily alarms, and more.

More advanced capabilities have also been inculcated in the watch. The addition of iconic Carbon Core Guard structure enhances the watch's toughness by protecting the module with a resine case made by carbon fiber.

The limited-edition watch features a translucent white bezel and a box that pays tribute to the HUF's origins with a street map of San Francisco. This also marks the first GA2100 model to be launched with a cloth band, with a total weight of 56 grams.

The collectible limited-edition watch was released on July 21, 2022, and arrives in one-of-a-kind packaging, which was inspired by San Francisco's city blocks.

The watch is available for purchase at a retail price of $140 at both the label's e-commerce sites and physical stores. In addition, manufacturer, Casio, will also retail the watch at its e-commerce site.

To further commemorate both the collaboration and the HUF's 20th year anniversary, the dynamic duo has unveiled an exclusive landing page, which can take the consumers and fans through the features of the watch.

In addition, HUF has also unveiled a short video campaign to showcase the collaboration which acts as a 20-year time capsule, giving fans a journey on an underground exploration of the brand's collaborative history.

