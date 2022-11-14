Where to buy Jordan Zion 2 “White and Gold” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Zion Williamson’s widely loved partnership with Nike took a step ahead earlier this year when the shoe label introduced Jordan Zion 2, the second signature shoe, to the sneaker community. To broaden the catalog of the player’s second shoe, Jordan Brand is ready to release an all-new “White and Gold” colorway later this year.

The newly created “White and Gold” makeup of Jordan Zion 2 will arrive in the coming weeks. These crisp white basketball shoes will drop with a retail price tag of $120 for each pair. Zion’s fans can buy these white sneakers from Nike's online and physical stores, alongside its partnering retail vendors.

Zion Williamson’s Jordan Zion 2 is set to arrive in “White and Gold”’colorway

Here's a detailed look at the Jordan Zion 2 White and Gold shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though their signature footwear models are frequently among the most technologically advanced in the basketball industry, Jordan business athletes may not be able to match up to the brand.

However, the second signature shoe of the Jordan Brand’s star player has had a huge success since its inception earlier this year. The shoe label is gearing up for the launch of a “White and Gold” variant after introducing many other impressive colorways in the recent months, including “Hyper Crimson,” “Pelicans,” “Black Cement,” and “Voodoo,” to name a few.

The Swoosh label introduced Zion Williamson’s second silhouette on its official website as:

“The Jordan Zion 2 balances technical prowess—maximizing its namesake’s power and speed—and Williamson’s unique playing persona. It is built for a player able to do a multitude of things on court, and to simultaneously enhance responsiveness and increase comfort and support.”

The forefoot strap, tongue flap, heel counter, and insole of the silhouette are all covered in an all-over layer of white, with the leather and mesh toppings and underlays featuring metallic gold embellishments.

To allow the shoe model to breathe, white-on-white laces and tongues merge seamlessly with mesh underlays and perforated leather reinforcements. Zion's signature can be seen around the toe of the midsole in white, as well as on the tongue in the aforementioned metallic gold tone.

On the white sole, an Air Storbel unit in the heel provides comfort and enables softer landings, while Zoom Air in the forefoot extends the cushioning system's capabilities. The white-on-grey rubber outer sole unit with "ZW" marking on the forefoot wraps up the appearance.

While elaborating on the construction of the advanced sole unit of Jordan Zion 2, Nike says:

“The Zion 2 is built with a performance cup sole, which wraps high up the foot, and a forefoot strap that works in tandem with the lacing system for optimal support.”

Stay tuned to Nike’s official online store to receive quick updates on the confirmed drop dates of the aforementioned “White and Gold” edition.

Poll : 0 votes