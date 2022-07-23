Where to buy Kith x Vault by Vans Summer 2022 collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Ronnie Fieg-founded streetwear brand, Kith, is continuing its partnership with the Californian skate shoe brand, Vault by Vans, for a Summer 2022 collection of sneakers. The reprising partnership will release a 12-piece footwear collection in men, women, pre-school, and toddler sizes.

The 12-piece collection will consist of multiple makeovers of the two iconic Vans' signature shoes, Classic Slip-On LX and the OG Authentic LX. The collection for Kith & Kith Kids x Vault by Vans is slated to be released on Monday, July 25, 2022. It will be available at Kith's official e-commerce site, app and selected physical stores from 11 am EST. The selected physical stores include Kith's SoHo, Miami, Brooklyn, Tokyo, Hawaii, and Los Angeles flagships.

Adult sizes for the collection will retail at $110. Pre-school sizes for OG Classic Slip On will be priced at $55 and toddler sizes for OG Authentic LX will be available for $50.

More about the upcoming 12-piece Kith x Vault by Vans Summer 2022 sneaker collection

A closer look at the 12-piece Kith x Vault by Vans Summer 2022 sneaker collection (Image via Kith)

After delivering multiple shoe collaborations last year to celebrate its 10-year-anniversary, Kith is showcasing another multi-sneaker collection. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Kith's official Instagram handle revealed the upcoming collaboration on its social media.

Later on, the brand's e-commerce site released an official newsletter to inform consumers about the Kith-printed Vault by Vans collection, which will be released soon. Kith introduced the collection as follows:

"Kith reprises its partnership with Vault by Vans to release custom Kith-printed iterations of the OG Classic Slip-On LX and the OG Authentic LX. The collaboration, available in both adult and kids sizing, features Kith Summer 2 2022 prints: Medallion, Azulejo Tile and Vintage Rose."

Prior to Kith unveiling the new collection, brand founder Ronnie Fieg took to Instagram to give a teaser of the project on July 20, 2022. He confirmed the project in his caption:

“Kith for Vans Needle Point capsule. Releasing as part of Summer 2."

The collection includes two sneaker silhouettes, i.e. Classic Slip-On LX and the OG Authentic LX with the Kith printed designs: Vintage Rose, Azulejo Tile, and Medallion. All three designs have been taken from Kith's Summer 2022 prints.

The uppers of the shoes are constructed using a woven canvas needle point, which has been adorned with the Fieg-founded label's 2022 in-line apparel collection. Both the silhouettes, Classic Slip-On LX and the OG Authentic LX, features a high foxing vulcanized rubber waffle outsole in Sail color.

Upcoming Kith x Vault by Vans Summer 2022 sneaker collection (Image via Kith)

More details are added with minimal co-branding across the sockliners and the woven label. Each pair will come accomapnied with a custom packing in the Kith monogrammed shoeboxes.

Both the silhouettes are dropping in three summer-inspired looks: A white and blue iteration inspired by ceramic tiles, a green and yellow floral print and a navy pair.

The collaboration will be available exclusively on Kith stores and its online website on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11 am EST. They can also be purchased at Kith's SoHo, Miami, Brooklyn, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Hawaii flagships.

The OG Authentic LX and Classic Slip On LX can be availed in both men's and women's sizing, with each retailing at a price of $110.

The OG Classic Slip On can also be availed in pre-school sizes at a retail price of $55. Lastly, the iconic OG Authentic LX with elastic lacing can be availed in toddler sizes at a retail price of $50.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far