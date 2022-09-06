Where to buy Kourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo collection? Price, release date, and more explored

An esteemed member of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan, newly-wed Kourtney Kardashian Barker is collaborating with the British online fast fashion retailer Boohoo. The television star and founder of lifestyle platform Poosh was named the fast-fashion e-tailer's sustainability ambassador. She will release two sustainable capsule collections in partnership with the British e-tailer.

The first collection is slated to be released and revealed during New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2022, at a see now, buy now presentation.

More about the upcoming 45-piece Kourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo sustainable collection

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is already known for her sustainable life choices and her vegan lifestyle through her appearances on the Kardashian reality TV show. The reality TV star will be unveiling a 45-piece apparel and accessories line - which will be constructed out of sustainable material - with Boohoo during New York Fashion Week.

In an interview with WWD, Kourtney spoke about her upcoming collab,

“When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate sustainable practices into our line. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts.”

She further said that she was grateful for the opportunity to work with Boohoo and use her platform to drive conversations that lead to the ongoing change in the fashion industry. She further highlighted how she used her voice as a star to share the actionable tips a consumer can play on their own part. In the press release, she further talks about sustainability,

“There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

The 45-piece will include 41 styles made out of recycled cotton and recycled polyester material. The line will also offer two vintage biker jackets - which marks the first time the fast fashion retailer is sourcing vintage - working with John Hickling of wholesale vintage company Glass Onion.

Speaking about the collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian Barker and taking the right step towards sustainability, Carol Kane, co-founder and executive director of the Boohoo Group, said,

“Today is the culmination of months of work by our teams and I’m delighted that we’re now able to talk about this extraordinary collaboration. Together, we’ve produced an amazing collection that reflects both Kourtney’s unique style and her passion to improve the sustainability of the fashion sector.”

As part of the collaboration, the e-tailer will also be releasing a series hosted by Kourtney. In the series, Kourtney Kardashian Barker will be chatting with sustainability experts to understand the opportunities and gain better knowledge of the challenges in the fashion industry. Carol further talked about the program,

“We know that like Kourtney our customers are keen to improve their knowledge in order to help them make more informed buying decisions so I’m particularly proud of the social series that we’ve created and grateful to all of the experts who kindly gave up their time to share their knowledge with Kourtney.”

The fast-fashion e-tailer has further explored ways to extend the life cycle of the piece of clothing and has partnered up with the fashion rental service platform, Hirestreet. In an official press release, the company revealed,

“Our customers love faux leather and sparkle in their wardrobes, and so we have created selected outerwear pieces using recycled polyester backing for the faux leather and three showpieces using recycled sequins. U.K. customers will be able to hire these particular garments through the partnership with Hirestreet exclusively.”

The garments in the collection are constructed out of materials made from recycled fibers. The collection offers statement pieces and staple wardrobe silhouettes constructed out of traceable cotton, and many multiway pieces are cleverly designed in the collection to give consumers and wearers a variety of styling options.

While purchasing the collection pieces, customers will be given complete and clear information about how the garment pieces are made and how they can access them. The collection pieces will also be accompanied by a free Kares document, which will help them extend the life of the purchases.

The collection can be availed exclusively on Boohoo's official e-commerce site in prices ranging from $6 to $100.

