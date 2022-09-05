Where to buy the KSUBI 23rd Anniversary collection? Release date and more explored

Australian fashion label KSUBI's presence in the global streetwear market has been undeniable. The label launched in 1999 and gained recognition for its unique approach to denim and its signature box-cross logo. The brand has built an international presence and can be found in select premium stores across America and Europe.

The label is now celebrating its 23rd anniversary as a fashion icon with the launch of a limited-edition capsule collection, dubbed the KSUBI 23. The collection will also be accompanied by a huge advertising campaign to gain the attention of brand enthusiasts. The collection is slated to be launched on the Australian label's official e-commerce site on September 6, 2022.

The upcoming KSUBI 23 collection is a 15-piece capsule

Upcoming 15-piece KSUBI 23 capsule collection celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the label (Image via KSUBI)

The Australian fashion label has made history in the streetwear market by collaborating with big names such as Travis Scott and being a favorite of celebrities such as A$AP Rocky. The brand has now turned its focus towards up-and-coming influencers and artists to commemorate the basis of its past 23 years in the fashion business.

The KSUBI 23 collection is a 15-piece apparel line, which comprises gold hardware, gold embroidery and multiple other gold detail across the entire collection. The 15-piece apparel line includes cotton jerseys, waxed denim, track pants, hoodies, tees, and more. The 23rd anniversary collection is clad in primary tones such as red, black, and white, and is given a flair with gold.

The most prominent detail is the gold hue used for the Australian label's "Royalty, Heroism and The Streets" lettering slogan for the first time ever.

The grand campaign for the brand's 23rd anniversary collection has enlisted cutting-edge talented artists including Skaiwater, Yazmine Rosario, and Polo Perks.

In an official press release, the CEO of the Australian fashion label, Craig King, also shared his thoughts on being 23 years in business and the grand campaign accompanying the collection,

“(The label) has been blessed to have had some many incredible creatives contribute to the brand over the past 23 years. Ksubi 23 is a great moment to reflect on the past, but salute the next generation of creatives. We have assembled a diverse group of special talents whom we feel will be shaping the next 23 years.”

Speaking about the brand's campaign, Polo Perks shared his thoughts in an official press release,

“I first became hip to the brand in 2017, and been in love since. There’s no limitation to the brand, it’s bigger than denim – it’s art, it’s detail, it’s our everyday necessity.”

Skaiwater also shared his experience with the label,

“I heard Uzi namedrop Ksubi in a song, maybe 2016. I’ve been a fan of Ksubi since before I started music. Getting to work with them is a mindf**k.”

The iconic artist Rosario also added her thoughts about working with the label,

“Working with a brand that has created a positive impact on my generation, also, wearing jeans my family couldn’t afford growing up inspires me to not give up on my goals. Most rap shows I would DJ at, someone inside always had a pair.”

Other than Skaiwater, Polo Perks, and Yazmine Rosario, the brand also enlisted other artists such as Dyson Daniels, Slumpy Kev, Shay Sandiford, Jess B, 27 Delly, and more, with a total of 23 movers and shakers cast for the grand campaign.

The 23rd anniversary capsule will be launched globally on the official e-commerce site of the Australian brand's label and at a few standalone retail stores in the US.

