Where to buy Lizzie Armanto x Vans The Lizzie collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Pro Skateboarder and Vans Skate team member, Lizzie Armanto, is continuing her partnership with the Californian shoe brand, Vans, which debuted back in 2014. Earlier this year, the dynamic duo reconnected to give Lizzie Armanto her first signature shoe in a Marshmallow colorway, dubbed The Lizzie.

Now, the two are back at it again with a new collection consisting of an apparel and footwear line. This marks the second collection from the collaborative partners. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Vans Skate on July 25, 2022, in a retail price range of $12 to $90.

More about the newly launched Lizzie Armanto x Vans The Lizzie footwear and apparel pieces

Newly launched Lizzie Armanto x Vans The Lizzie footwear and apparel pieces (Image via Vans)

There have been many talented women in skateboarding, but there is no denying that the Tony Hawk protege and Vans Pro, Lizzie Armanto, is one of the most groundbreaking ladies in skateboard history. One of the first females to be featured on the magazine cover of Transworld Skateboarding, Lizzie has been an inspiration to many other females in the skateboarding society.

She is also the first female skater to successfully complete the iconic Tony Hawk's 360 Loop. Thus, Vans honored the pro skateboarder by introducing a signature shoe and a personal collection. The collection will be accompanied by everyday casual pieces designed by Lizzie Armanto.

The capsule includes,

Off The Wall Pocket Tee, which retails for $34.50. Long Sleeve Top, which retails for $44.50. Muscle Tank Top, which retails for $24.50. Benie, which retails for $32.00 Tote, which retails for $50.00 Hoodie, which retails for $89.50. Armanto Ruffled Sock, which retails for $12.00 Kids Little Lizzie Tee, which retails for $24.50. Kids Little Lizzie Crew Tee, which retails for $24.50 Kids Little Lizzie checkerboard sneakers, which retails for $60. Kids Little Lizzie sneakers, which retails for $55. The Lizzie Dirt/ Black sneakers, which retails for $90.

This collection is much wider than the previously launched range and each item gives a nod to the designer with a moniker of Lizzie's stitched initials. It also includes pieces for kids. Commenting on her motive behind the collection, Lizzie said in a press release:

“I believe skateboarding is for everyone, which is why I’m excited to share the ‘Little Lizzie’, along with an all-new inclusive clothing collection.”

The key highlight from the range is the new 'The Lizzie' sneakers in Dirt / Black colorway. The upper of the sneakers are clad in a strong brown hue and constructed out of 100% organic cotton. More eco-friendly details are added in the shoes, which are outlined by the bio-based foam and natural rubber, giving the sneakers a VR3 designation.

The new colorway features a rose graphic, which is debossed on the heel counter. More collaborative details are on the tongue and sockliners. The black shade features over one-piece midsoles, lining, and laces.

A nod to the reusable "thank you, have a nice day" bodega bag is given with a rose motif over the entire collection, including, tank tops, hoodies, tees and tote bags.

The entire collection from Vans and Lizzie Armanto can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Vans within a price range of $12 to $90.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far