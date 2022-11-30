Where to buy Mark Gonzales x Adidas Aloha Super "Chair Fight" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

American-born professional skateboarder and multi-faceted artist Mark Gonzales is continuing his long-term partnership with German sportswear behemoth Adidas by launching a brand new makeover of the Aloha Super silhouette. The legendary skateboarder was born on June 1, 1968, and slowly became one of the most influential names in the skateboarding community.

Mark Gonzales x Adidas Aloha Super "Chair Fight" sneakers are slated to be released via Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on December 3, 2022, at 3 p.m. GMT.

More on the upcoming Mark Gonzales x Adidas Aloha Super "Chair Fight" sneakers, which will be released in a bright scarlet tone as a nod to the Gummo film

Adidas' skateboarding sub-label, along with the Originals and Mark Gonzales, also known as The Gonz, have a decades-long partnership. The dynamic duo collaborated to bring back several classic silhouettes from both the Originals sub-label and the Skateboarding categories such as Superstar, Ultraboost DNA, Shmoofoil Slides, and Superstar ADV amongst others. These shoes are often released under the Gonz Skateboarding Gear category.

The official press release reads:

"Adidas Skateboarding reimagines the Aloha Super to celebrate a legend in its ranks."

With the upcoming Aloha Super, Mark Gonzales is stepping up his designing capabilities and creative sensibility with a bright vibrant colorway. The Gonz, who set his feet in the skateboarding industry as a teenager and revolutionized the sport in more ways than one, is returning to do so once again.

The prolific Adidas collaborator will introduce the model in bright "Scarlet" hue, which is a nod to his special cameo in chair wrestling scene in Harmony Korine's 1997 film, Gummo. The official site introduces the product as:

"Mark Gonzales' contributions to skateboarding inspire on and off the board. The "Chair Fight" is the latest iteration of the Aloha Super and a nod to The Gonz's animated on-screen talents."

The site also provides additional information about the shoes:

"Rendered in premium suede with patent leather stripes, "MG" embroidery, a semi-translucent grey tooling, and Shmoofoil adidas branding on the tongue, the Aloha Super transforms a heritage fencing silhouette into a durable, functional shoe for modern skateboarding, infused with the Gonz's imagination."

The Aloha Super "Chair Fight" sneaker comes clad in 'Scarlet / Cloud White / Cloud White" color scheme. The upper of the sneakers are constructed out of suede material with a scarlet suede base. The scarlet hue is set as primary which contrasts with the Cloud White detailing.

The patent leather sneakers are branded with a white Swoosh and three white stripes on the outer side. Mark Gonzales's signature, written in cursive, appears on the heel tabs of the sneakers, and his illustrative and iconic Shmoofoil emblem is displayed on the tongue.

The design is completed by semi-translucent black rubber outsoles with "Adidas" branding over the midsoles and a Shmoofoil pattern over the tread.

The shoes can be availed at the official website of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on December 3, 2022, at $95.

